Reps. Mike Thompson, Jared Huffman dominate in primaries against congressional challengers

Rep. Mike Thompson, Sonoma County’s senior congressman, and fellow Democrat Rep. Jared Huffman, a leader among House environmentalists, both held commanding leads in early returns Tuesday night in the primary election.

Thompson, a St. Helena resident seeking his 12th term on Capitol Hill, had 65% of the vote in the 5th Congressional District, putting him far ahead of three challengers.

Republican Scott Giblin of Santa Rosa had 25%, with Democrats John Wesley Tyler of Kelseyville at 7% and Jason Kishineff of American Canyon at 2%.

Huffman, a San Rafael resident vying for his fifth term, garnered 63% of the vote in the 2nd Congressional District, well ahead of four challengers.

Republican Dale Mensing of Redway had 24%, Democrat Rachel Moniz of San Rafael had 7%, Green Party member Melissa Bradley of San Geronimo 4% and American Independent candidate Charles “Wally” Coppock 2%.

Under California’s primary election system, the top two vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, meet in the November general election.

“I’m honored and humbled to have won today’s primary,” Thompson said. “Serving my community is a great honor, and I will continue to work hard to earn the opportunity to represent our district in the next Congress.”

“It looks good,” Huffman said. “A good way to head into the fall general (election),” noting it will be his third runoff against Mensing.

Both congressmen previously served as state lawmakers and have won every general election since 2012 with more than 70% of the vote.