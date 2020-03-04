Measure G, sales tax to boost firefighting efforts, falling short in early returns

A permanent half-cent sales tax increase to bolster the budgets of dozens of large and small local firefighting agencies in Sonoma County was falling short Tuesday night after about a quarter of the county’s registered voters had their votes counted.

Measure G had received the support of 60% of voters, or 42,056 yes votes out of 70,651 ballots cast as of 9:10 p.m, according to county election data.

The measure, which would generate an estimated $51 million annually for about three dozen separate fire agencies, needs two-thirds support to pass. It was more than 5,000 votes shy of that threshold as of 10:45 p.m.

Supporters of the tax had quietly argued it would give much-needed support to the local firefighting network, a patchwork of major agencies and much smaller volunteer firefighting districts. Most revenue from the tax, which would exist in perpetuity, is supposed to fund new and improved alert systems, wildfire response and prevention efforts including vegetation management, equipment and facilities and firefighter recruitment and retention.

“I think it’s probably going to be as close as we thought it was going to be,” said Mark Heine, chief of the Sonoma County Fire District, noting that tens of thousands of votes had not yet been counted. “I’m optimistic. I think it’s going to pass.”

The tax follows 2017’s devastating and deadly wildfires, the 2018 Camp fire that virtually destroyed the town of Paradise and sent smoke into the North Bay, and the 2019 Kincade fire that menaced Windsor and Santa Rosa, spurred the largest mass evacuation in local history and became the county’s largest ever wildfire.

The Tubbs fire particularly weighed on the mind of Randi Keeton, a 29-year-old mental health counselor — in large part because her husband is an officer with the California Highway Patrol who was busy trying to get people to safety on that hectic night in October 2017.

For voters like her and others who cast ballots at Herbert Slater Middle School in east Santa Rosa, voting for higher taxes to fund a stronger firefighting network was a no-brainer following that deadly and devastating wildfire.

“That had such a massive impact on our community,” Keeton said, “and we have to do something.”

Election Day came and went after a deliberately quiet pre-election period for the fire tax’s advocates. There was no organized opposition against Measure G. A ballot argument against the proposal was submitted by supervisorial candidate Michael Hilber, who opposed Measure G on the grounds that it amounts to government overreach and “is simply too much.”

Todd Fiori, a 51-year-old school counselor, was of a similar mind, given that the sales tax rate in Sonoma County already is 8.25% and 9% in Santa Rosa.

“Sales tax already is pretty exorbitant,” he said, “and I think that our government needs to find ways to fix these things without more tax. I think there’s a lot of wasted money.”