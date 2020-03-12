Police log Mar. 4 to Mar. 10

POLICE LOG

Wednesday, March 4

9:55 p.m.: Tyler D. LaBarge, 49, of Vallejo was arrested on Garden Court for felony domestic violence with injury.

Thursday, March 5

7:12 a.m.: Michael Angerman, 29, of Petaluma was arrested on South McDowell Boulevard for possession of a controlled substance.

10:39 p.m.: Geoff Reilly, 54, of Petaluma was arrested on Santa Barbara Way for assault with injury.

Friday, March 6

11:55 a.m.: Edwardo Guzman, 21, of Petaluma was arrested on Wilson Street for aggravated sexual assault of a minor, violent false imprisonment, sexual penetration with a child under 14 years old, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, all felonies.

Saturday, March 7

10:08 p.m.: Maureen R. Felton, 63, of Petaluma was cited on North Petaluma Boulevard for driving under the influence of alcohol.

11:58 p.m.: Rony A. Decker-Aldana, 23, of Petaluma was arrested on South Petaluma Boulevard for a felony hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, and driving without a license.

Sunday, March 8

9:39 a.m.: Reuby J. Koski-Scott, 41, of Petaluma was arrested on Sunrise Parkway for felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) and violation of probation.

3:45 p.m.: Sean-Ryan K. Moniz-Costa, 24, of Citrus Heights was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence and false imprisonment.

Monday, March 9

10:24 p.m.: Liga E. Daniels, 32, identified as a transient, was arrested on Graylawn Avenue for trespassing-occupying a property without consent.

Tuesday, March 10

12:57 p.m.: Saul A. Valladeres, 37, of Rohnert Park was arrested on Gumwood Lane for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of a peace officer and a misdemeanor bench warrant.