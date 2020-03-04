Sonoma County coronavirus patient was passenger on Princess Cruises ship

A Sonoma County resident sick with the coronavirus at a local hospital had taken a Princess Cruises line from San Francisco to Mexico in February, the second ship owned by the cruise company linked to confirmed cases of the infectious disease.

The local resident had been aboard the Grand Princess ship that departed Feb. 11 from the Port of San Francisco and returned Feb. 21, county health department spokesman Rohish Lal confirmed Tuesday.

Dr. Celeste Philip, the county’s outgoing public health officer, is leading an investigation to find other people who may have come in contact with the patient — the first person living here to contract COVID-19 — and may have been exposed to the virus within the county.

The patient had taken a shuttle from the San Francisco port to the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. Special focus is being put on finding other passengers who also took the shuttle, Lal said.

Local health officials delayed confirming the name of the cruise ship for about 36 hours after announcing Monday the county resident had tested positive for the illness.

The patient is the second with a confirmed case of coronavirus being treated at a county hospital, both recent Princess Cruises ship passengers. The other case involves a person transferred in late February to a local hospital from Travis Air Force Base in Solano County. That patient tested positive for the virus after sailing on the Diamond Princess ship in Japan.

County officials Tuesday continued to decline to publicly disclose which hospital or hospitals are treating the two patients here, claiming health privacy laws bar them from revealing the information. The stance diverges from public health and government officials in other cities, counties and states that have openly discussed their respective cases of coronavirus patients. For example, nearby Solano County health and government officials have talked publicly about staff members exposed at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville by a patient being treated there and later transferred to UC Davis Medical Center.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Tuesday confirmed a veteran with the coronavirus was being treated at the veterans hospital in Palo Alto, according to the New York Times.

A city of Santa Rosa spokeswoman said county officials haven’t even told city officials where the two coronavirus patients are being treated.

The county’s three main hospitals in Santa Rosa — Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, Sutter Santa Rosa and Santa Rosa Memorial — are the only local medical centers with the appropriate equipment, rooms and isolation areas to treat a patient with coronavirus, Lal said.

County Supervisor Shirlee Zane said she knows where the patients are being treated, but has been advised by county counsel and the health department that health privacy laws bar disclosing the locations.

“What is going to be helpful in keeping the largest members of our community members safe?” Zane said, indicating that will be a critical part of the discussion at a Board of Supervisors special meeting this week on the local public health emergency declared Monday by county health officials.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who also knows where patients are being treated, said she wants the county to provide as much information it legally can to the public about incidences of coronavirus here, but she defers to legal advice the county has received about privacy laws.