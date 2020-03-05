Search for missing Petaluma boy shifts to Maui

The search for 9-year-old boy reported missing from his west Petaluma home Tuesday morning has shifted to Maui after Sonoma County deputies learned he boarded a plane to the island with his mom, who does not have custody of him, earlier the same day.

Santiago Barros was last seen by his father at their home on 400 block of Marty Lane, off Eastman Lane Monday at about 9:30 p.m. He discovered his son missing early the next morning and reported his disappearance to authorities, prompting a search and rescue team to comb through the area surrounding the boy’s home.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office then learned the Barros had boarded a flight with his mother Tuesday sometime around 6 a.m., before the child was reported missing, Sonoma County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia said. His mother, Autumn Stone, does not have custody of the boy, Valencia said.

“There is no concerns or red flags indicating the child is in danger, but the thing is that the dad has custody,” Valencia said.

Authorities in Maui have been notified of the child’s disappearance and his subsequent flight to the island, and were continuing the search for him and his mom Thursday morning, Valencia said. The FBI is also helping locate the child, Valencia added.