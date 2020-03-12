Kris Rebillot helps make Petaluma age-friendly

We are all old people in training, according to Kris Rebillot.

The Petaluma resident picked up that bit of sage wisdom during nearly two decades of work at the Buck Institute, the Novato lab for research on aging. More recently, Rebillot has brought an age-friendly focus to her hometown, serving for the past two years on Petaluma’s Senior Advisory Committee.

“Petaluma has an aging population,” said Rebillot, 69. “I wanted to get in on the ground on aging. I want to make aging as gentle as possible, as positive as possible.”

Her major accomplishment as chair of the Senior Advisory Committee was to make Petaluma eligible for an official Age-Friendly designation from the World Health Organization. For a city where 16% of the population is 65 or older and the median age is 42 — about 16% higher than the state average of 36 — the designation could be a boon to Petaluma.

For her work on aging issues, Rebillot was honored with the Service to Seniors Award from the Petaluma Community Awards of Excellence through the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The first thing I thought (about the award) was ‘Gosh, the work has just begun,’” Rebillot said. “The idea is not that the city is age friendly, but is committed to becoming age friendly.”

The city did make that commitment at a City Council meeting in December. Petaluma-specific goals that align with the age-friendly network include expanding transit services and pedestrian pathways and supporting an adult dwelling unit ordinance.

“Age-friendly streets and sidewalks are safe, and buildings are accessible for people of all ages and physical abilities,” Rebillot wrote in an Argus-Courier op-ed. “Public transportation provides alternatives to cars; walking and biking are encouraged. Intergenerational activities are highlighted as a way to combat social isolation. And opportunities are available for older adults to work for pay, if they choose, and to volunteer their skills and take an active role in their community.”

Rebillot began her “training for old age” growing up in Ohio. She worked as a radio and TV journalist in Florida before moving to California in the 1980s. She has made Petaluma her home since 2001.

An unsigned nomination paper for the Service to Seniors award said Rebillot is “leading a task force of community champions to help move the city in the direction of being age- friendly.”

“Petaluma should be a great place to grow up and grow old in, and Kris is driven to make it an age-friendly city, making Petaluma the second city behind Healdsburg to commit to being age-friendly in Sonoma County.”

Besides the positive aspect of creating an age-friendly community, Rebillot is also committed to fighting the negative stereotypes and biases around ageism.

“I’m more sensitive to ageism — it’s the last biggest ism we face,” she said. “I look at ageism from the aspect of how we use age to define people and put them into buckets rather than treat them as individuals.”

Rebillot, who lives with roommates, enjoys walking and swimming when she’s not working on aging issues. She said it’s never too early to think about what we want the world around us to be like when we are older.

“People don’t like to think about getting older,” she said. “But we should think about it sooner than later. The best case scenario is that you’re going to be an old person one day — instead of the alternative.”

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)