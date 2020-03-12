Subscribe

Petaluma farmers feeling the effects of a record-breaking dry February

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 12, 2020, 8:39AM
As she assessed her ½-acre plot of sprouting flowers off San Antonio Road recently, Mandy O’Doul tugged at the baseball cap shielding her eyes from the sun, her bare feet plunging into tufts of soft grass.

It was a beautiful and sunny day, which only made her more nervous.

“I was looking at my notes from this time last year, and I was writing about how the ground was just flooded,” O’Doul said. “Now, there’s not enough water and the heat is a big problem.”

The lack of rain after a record breaking bone-dry February is affecting farmers across Petaluma, from small-scale growers like O’Doul to grape-growers, dairy farmers and ranchers that rely on grassland to feed cows, sheep or goats.

While farmers regularly say that each year presents its own unique weather challenges, several in Petaluma are growing increasingly concerned as the year trundles on with little rain in sight. They’re praying for a “miracle March,” but with the month nearly halfway through, preparations for a dry year are also emerging.

“The lack of rain in February and high temperatures has really reduced the amount of forage produced at this time,” said Dr. Stephanie Larson, the director of the University of California Cooperative Extension in Sonoma County. “We should be rolling into a very aggressively-growing March, but we’re not.”

This February, typically Sonoma County’s wettest month, was the driest on record since at least 1902, with no measurable rain falling. March has fared little better with just .08 of an inch through Wednesday. Petaluma has had 11.51 inches of rain so far this year compared to 22.60 inches this time last year.

Ranchers and working farms are contemplating buying feed for their animals, if they haven’t started already, forced to supplement their grazers’ diet as grasslands struggle to grow.

The biggest expense to most farms is feed, Larson said, representing anywhere from 50 to 75% of total expenses. For small-scale operations like Petaluma’s Windrush Farm, which has around 30 sheep and a few goats, this stop-gap measure to provide animals with feed is a significant cost. The added expense is likely to continue if rainfall doesn’t jumpstart grass production before summer.

“When people talk about drought, a lot of the talk is about things like snowpack and not being able to go skiing,” said farm manager Alissa Kaplan. “But we’re over here thinking, ‘how are we going to feed these sheep?’”

Although the family-owned Tara Firma Farms has a larger operation that uses rotational farming for their pigs and cows, they too are gearing up for increased feed costs.

Tour Guide and Customer Support representative Brandon Connaughton said he doesn’t anticipate the farm will feel the impacts of the dry weather until summer rolls around, after they rotate the cows through the property and are left calculating how much hay they need to supplement the grass feed.

“If we don’t get enough rain over the next few months, then we will have to get hay trucked in from the Central Valley,” Connaughton said. “That’s an increase cost for us that we really won’t know about until we start to buy hay later this year in the summer.”

Lack of any measurable rain in February has caused some stress for Petaluma’s dairy farmers as well, who rely on water for production and to provide for hundreds of animals.

“For these dairies, it’s hard to find enough water for 300 or 400 milking cows as it is,” said Executive Director of Sonoma County Farm Bureau Tawny Tesconi. “So our dairies, especially in Petaluma, have to really love what they’re doing to overcome some of these challenges that Mother Nature is throwing their way.”

While some farmers are grappling with stunted grassland growth and dwindling drinking water for animals, others are seeing an accelerated bloom in select crops. O’Doul and those that grow grapes and fruit crops are seeing buds sprout weeks ahead of schedule. She said some of her flowers “woke up early,” in February, mistaking the dry and warm weather with springtime. She said she began irrigating several weeks earlier than she normally does, and erected sun shades she usually keeps stored until May.

This early bloom is of heightened concern to grape-growers in the region, who are closely monitoring their buds.

Among those with vulnerable crops is McEvoy Ranch, with just under 100 acres of olives and grapes.

“We have noticed that our bud break is sooner, and we will be opening up our irrigation next week to give the olive trees a long drink, just to help them along,” D’Aversa said, adding that the soil moisture content is at 55%, compared with 75% this time last year.

Dr. Larson said a handful of farms in Petaluma, especially in the Two Rock area, have been hit with what she calls a “double whammy,” as warmer days spur crane fly breeding.

Already struggling with a lack of rain, some farms are suffering with an infestation of the insects, sometimes confused with oversized mosquitoes, which feed on large swatches of grass. They leave behind unmistakable marks of their visit to farmers’ fields, forming a circular patch of exposed dirt that Larson compares to crop circles.

“I have only seen it three times over my 30 years here in Sonoma County,” Larson said. “They’re always around, but partly because of the extended warm periods and change in climate they’re in much greater numbers right now.”

Despite this added difficulty for a select number of farms in Petaluma, regional experts like Larson aren’t sounding the alarm just yet, still hopeful for the possibility that a miracle March or atmospheric river will offer some respite.

“As far as Mother Nature is concerned, it’s poor timing on her part with how it’s hitting our ag community,” Smith “But we have a very resilient ag industry and we go through these ebbs and flows, along with climate change and variability. We will recover from it, but it’s certainly a very stressful time.”

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)

