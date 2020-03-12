Petaluma farmers feeling the effects of a record-breaking dry February

As she assessed her ½-acre plot of sprouting flowers off San Antonio Road recently, Mandy O’Doul tugged at the baseball cap shielding her eyes from the sun, her bare feet plunging into tufts of soft grass.

It was a beautiful and sunny day, which only made her more nervous.

“I was looking at my notes from this time last year, and I was writing about how the ground was just flooded,” O’Doul said. “Now, there’s not enough water and the heat is a big problem.”

The lack of rain after a record breaking bone-dry February is affecting farmers across Petaluma, from small-scale growers like O’Doul to grape-growers, dairy farmers and ranchers that rely on grassland to feed cows, sheep or goats.

While farmers regularly say that each year presents its own unique weather challenges, several in Petaluma are growing increasingly concerned as the year trundles on with little rain in sight. They’re praying for a “miracle March,” but with the month nearly halfway through, preparations for a dry year are also emerging.

“The lack of rain in February and high temperatures has really reduced the amount of forage produced at this time,” said Dr. Stephanie Larson, the director of the University of California Cooperative Extension in Sonoma County. “We should be rolling into a very aggressively-growing March, but we’re not.”

This February, typically Sonoma County’s wettest month, was the driest on record since at least 1902, with no measurable rain falling. March has fared little better with just .08 of an inch through Wednesday. Petaluma has had 11.51 inches of rain so far this year compared to 22.60 inches this time last year.

Ranchers and working farms are contemplating buying feed for their animals, if they haven’t started already, forced to supplement their grazers’ diet as grasslands struggle to grow.

The biggest expense to most farms is feed, Larson said, representing anywhere from 50 to 75% of total expenses. For small-scale operations like Petaluma’s Windrush Farm, which has around 30 sheep and a few goats, this stop-gap measure to provide animals with feed is a significant cost. The added expense is likely to continue if rainfall doesn’t jumpstart grass production before summer.

“When people talk about drought, a lot of the talk is about things like snowpack and not being able to go skiing,” said farm manager Alissa Kaplan. “But we’re over here thinking, ‘how are we going to feed these sheep?’”

Although the family-owned Tara Firma Farms has a larger operation that uses rotational farming for their pigs and cows, they too are gearing up for increased feed costs.

Tour Guide and Customer Support representative Brandon Connaughton said he doesn’t anticipate the farm will feel the impacts of the dry weather until summer rolls around, after they rotate the cows through the property and are left calculating how much hay they need to supplement the grass feed.

“If we don’t get enough rain over the next few months, then we will have to get hay trucked in from the Central Valley,” Connaughton said. “That’s an increase cost for us that we really won’t know about until we start to buy hay later this year in the summer.”

Lack of any measurable rain in February has caused some stress for Petaluma’s dairy farmers as well, who rely on water for production and to provide for hundreds of animals.