Second case of coronavirus confirmed among Sonoma County Princess Cruises’ passengers

A second Sonoma County resident aboard a Princess Cruises voyage on the Grand Princess ship from San Francisco to Mexico in February has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, county public health officials said Thursday.

That person, and another local resident confirmed to have the virus, are being treated in isolation rooms at an unidentified local hospital.

Hours after that disclosure escalated the public’s unease here about the global outbreak, Keysight Technologies, a major county employer, became the first local company to indefinitely close operations over worries a single worker who also was a passenger on the sickened ship also could be exposed to the infectious disease.

The confirmation of the second local resident ill with the virus comes a day after an elderly Placer County man on that same Mexico voyage died after developing a serious illness from the coronavirus. He’s the only person in California to die of the disease. His death prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency to intensify efforts statewide to combat the virus.

Sonoma County health officials, who had declared a local public health emergency Monday, are focusing their disease control investigation on a Sonoma County Airport Express shuttle bus the two residents hospitalized with coronavirus — and 23 other Grand Princess cruise passengers — took to Santa Rosa after they left the ship that sailed Feb. 11 from the Port of San Francisco and returned home Feb. 21.

“We know that the two presumptive positive cases were on that shuttle, and that means that the other passengers are considered to have higher risk than other passengers who possibly didn’t have as much direct exposure,” Dr. Celeste Philip, the county’s health officer, said Thursday.

Local health officials said a test conducted by the California Department of Public Health confirmed the county’s second patient has COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. It’s afflicting 98,000 people in at least 81 countries as of Thursday night. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is doing another test to confirm a second local resident’s diagnosis.

The unidentified Keysight employee, one of about 1,500 people working at the company’s Santa Rosa campus, is at home under self-quarantine with flu-like symptoms, receiving medical treatment and awaiting a test for the coronavirus.

“In an overabundance of caution, Keysight has decided to temporarily close the Santa Rosa campus until further notice,” company spokeswoman Denise Idone said. “Employees will be working from home while the site is thoroughly cleaned prior to reopening.”

Philip said local health officials and medical professionals are still trying to pinpoint precise symptoms coronavirus patients exhibit when they become sick. She said sometimes it’s not the typical fever, cough or respiratory problems, but other conditions such as gastrointestinal problems.

Once potential coronavirus patients have been identified, public health workers set out to document a recent history of where patients have been and with whom they may have been in contact.

“Have you been to church, gone into shopping areas, run errands, doctors offices, we do spend a lot of time asking about those potential exposures,” Philip said, noting the information gathering is crucial disease control work. “Part of what we ask is not just where did you go, but how long were you there.”

The 25 cruise shuttle passengers have been contacted or have received messages from health officials asking them to call the county health department. Philip said health officials are determining whether these passengers have any symptoms of the virus since returning home, or had any while on the 10-day cruise.