Amid coronavirus emergency, Sonoma County moves to fill public health officer role

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 6, 2020, 8:57AM

Sonoma County government leaders said Thursday that the resignation of the county’s public health officer — the chief local medical expert amid the coronavirus emergency — will not impair the county’s ability to effectively manage its response.

The public health officer is charged with protecting and promoting public health, and at no time in recent memory has that role been thrust into the forefront of county policy more than now, with three confirmed coronavirus patients in the county, and a search underway for dozens of other local residents who may have been exposed to the deadly virus.

Dr. Celeste Philip will leave March  16, as first reported Monday, to work for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta as deputy director for non-infectious diseases, a job she said she accepted earlier this year.

In her role at the helm of the coronavirus response, Philip, who was appointed the county’s public health officer last April, has met or communicated almost daily with Emergency Manager Christopher Godley, the county Office of Education, the Sheriff’s Office and a local health care coalition comprising key leaders from area hospitals and other medical facilities.

It was Philip who made the call on Monday to declare a public health emergency after the first county resident was diagnosed with the coronavirus. On Thursday, officials confirmed a second county resident had contracted the virus. Both were passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship that returned from Mexico to San Francisco on Feb. 21.

Philip was in charge of the search Thursday for many of the 78 Sonoma County residents who were on that cruise and may have been exposed to the virus.

“She is continuing to work,” said Barbie Robinson, the county’s health services director and Philip’s boss. “She works tirelessly and provides leadership and guidance. She is handling a lot. She’s in a number of places.”

Philip, who declined an interview request Thursday, came to Sonoma County following a three-year tenure as Florida’s surgeon general and secretary of health, where she managed the state’s response to the Zika virus and oversaw 13,000 employees along with a $3 billion budget.

Given her experience and expertise, county leaders said they were not surprised she had been hired away.

“I suspected she was going to be with us a short term because she is spectacular,” Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Susan Gorin said. “We’re sad to see her go, especially now.”

Godley, who oversees the county’s emergency operations center, said public health officials, including Philip, have been at the front lines of this crisis like no other time in his tenure, including devastating fires, floods and prolonged power outages.

“It’s a pretty important relationship,” Godley said. “That’s why I’m encouraged we have an interim health officer who will be ready to step right in.”

There was news on that front Thursday, as well. Health officials said they were pivoting in their selection of an interim replacement for Philip, recommending to the Board of Supervisors Dr. Sundari Mase, a former CDC and World Health Organization official.

On Monday, the county’s health department had selected Dr. Robert Benjamin, a public health consultant and former acting deputy health officer for Marin County.

Benjamin had volunteered for the role as county health officials scrambled to find a replacement for Philip, according to Rohish Lal, spokesman for the Sonoma County Department of Health Services. When officials discovered Thursday that Mase was available, they tapped her, Lal said.

Along with Mase, who is slated to start next week pending Board of Supervisors’ approval, and Benjamin, who will see an elevated role following Philip’s departure, the county will lean on Dr. Karen Smith, a consultant and former California state public health officer and director.

“I feel highly confident that we have the infrastructure and staff to help us with responding effectively on an ongoing basis,” Robinson said.

The coronavirus has upended global markets, undermined trade and dominated public- and private-sector decisionmaking, as confirmed cases continue to rise, nearing 100,000 worldwide, with 3,300 deaths. The outbreak is in its infancy in the United States, with 200  confirmed cases and 14 deaths, including one in California, where 8,700 residents were reported to be in quarantine.

Despite Philip’s short tenure, she had developed strong relationships with key officials at the county, state and federal level that she has continued to leverage during the county’s response to the coronarivus. And county officials on Thursday toed a tightrope in responding to the resignation, saying the county was honored to have someone of her caliber while reassuring residents of the county’s ability to manage the crisis after her departure.

“I am confident we’ve got people to step in during this crisis,” said Supervisor Shirlee Zane. “But her role has been pivotal.”

Jamie Hansen, spokeswoman for the county Office of Education, said Philip has hosted several meetings with local superintendents, including a discussion Thursday about the risks of indoor graduation ceremonies this spring.

“She’s been a really good partner,” Hansen said.

Philip’s proactive approach has helped the county prepare for her departure, said Supervisor David Rabbitt.

“Even having Celeste here through this point in the crisis has set up a lot of what’s going to be carrying forward,” he said.

