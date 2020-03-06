Sonoma County DA warns against coronavirus price gouging

Unscrupulous merchants should consider themselves warned.

Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch announced Thursday her office will be keeping a sharp eye out for any gougers taking advantage of the health emergency that’s been declared in the county because of the coronavirus.

“California’s price gouging law prevents businesses from wrongfully profiteering on essential goods, supplies and services during an emergency,” Ravitch said. “I urge all businesses operating in and around Sonoma County to understand and comply with the law.”

California’s anti-price gouging statute prohibits raising the price of many consumer goods and services by more than 10% after an emergency has been declared.

Such anti-gouging laws are “really important,” said Suzanne Gravert of Santa Rosa, who works for a property management business she declined to identify. “I’m proud to work for a company that did not raise anybody’s rent” in the wake of the October 2017 North Bay wildfires. “But it happened to a lot of people who had lost their houses and apartments, and it was horrible.”

Gravert was shopping at the Santa Rosa Costco, a gouge-free zone, pushing a cart laden with cleaning supplies, bathroom tissue, and a 2-foot-tall bag of popcorn to get her through the upcoming “zombie apocalypse,” she said.

Following the fires, Sonoma County prosecutors brought charges against numerous entities including landlords who illegally jacked up their rates, and the company Public Storage, which eventually paid $140,000 in penalties and costs for price-gouging violations.

The county district attorney issued its warning amid reports that Amazon, Walmart and other retailers have been forced to crack down on third-party sellers charging exorbitant prices for items such as face masks, hazmat suits and hand sanitizers.

Those who suspect they’ve been victims of price gouging are encouraged to file a complaint through the DA’s website at sonomacounty.ca.gov/District-Attorney/, or by calling 707-565-5317.