Subscribe

Student writing contest offers prizes for ‘Heart of Petaluma’

BY
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 6, 2020, 10:19AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The theme of this year’s Butter & Egg Days Parade is “Community…It’s the Heart of Petaluma.” To celebrate, the Argus-Courier and Petaluma Educational Foundation are inviting K-6 students to write poems, essays or stories inspired by the Heart of Petaluma.

A panel of local writers will review the entries and select a winner. The winning student, and their teacher, will take home a gift certificate. But all of the best submissions will be featured in the annual Butter & Egg Days publication, which is shared across the city.

Submission should be 250 words or less, and must include the student’s full name, grade, teacher’s name and school. Email typed submissions to publisher@arguscourier.com. The deadline to enter is April 1.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine