Student writing contest offers prizes for ‘Heart of Petaluma’

The theme of this year’s Butter & Egg Days Parade is “Community…It’s the Heart of Petaluma.” To celebrate, the Argus-Courier and Petaluma Educational Foundation are inviting K-6 students to write poems, essays or stories inspired by the Heart of Petaluma.

A panel of local writers will review the entries and select a winner. The winning student, and their teacher, will take home a gift certificate. But all of the best submissions will be featured in the annual Butter & Egg Days publication, which is shared across the city.

Submission should be 250 words or less, and must include the student’s full name, grade, teacher’s name and school. Email typed submissions to publisher@arguscourier.com. The deadline to enter is April 1.