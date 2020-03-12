PEP Housing affordable project fully funded

After a three year process, Petaluma’s first affordable housing project for seniors and veterans finally has full funding and will break ground in June, according to developer PEP Housing.

Last month, the city of Petaluma approved a $1.5 million contribution to the 54-unit Petaluma Boulevard South project known as River City Senior Apartments.

The city is funding its portion of the project from fees that developers pay to encourage affordable housing. The city originally proposed using its share of federal housing funds, but that source became too cumbersome to access to meet the construction timeline.

The project will include the city’s first units dedicated to low-income veterans. The apartments will be built across the street from the Petaluma Veterans Building.

“This is nothing but good news,” Councilman Mike Healy said.

PEP Housing vacated its offices at the site, clearing way for demolition and construction of the nearly $30 million project. The affordable housing developer relocated to Santa Rosa after it failed to find office space in Petaluma.

Besides the city funding, PEP Housing is relying on state bonds and tax credits. Mary Stompe, PEP Housing executive director, said she spent two days in appeal hearings with the State Treasurer’s office to access the funding.

“We had to appeal the state awards of bonds and tax credits because the state didn’t follow their own regulations on allocation of bonds,” she said in an email. “We won our appeal. So we should be starting construction in June. Finally ... It’s been a long time coming.”

Petaluma awarded PEP Housing the authority to develop the project after issuing a request for proposals in 2017. The project was in the planning stages a decade before that.

At the council meeting to secure the final funding, Jim Wallen, director of housing development for PEP Housing, described the arduous state funding process.

“This project has been a bear to fund,” he told the council. “It took an appeal process of two days. Mary went to bat. She looked ragged when she walked out of there, but it was hard fought. We’re looking forward to transfer of (land) ownership and getting heads in beds as soon as possible.”

The new affordable housing will increase the city’s state-mandated supply by 26%. Petaluma must approve 199 housing units for very low income earners by 2023 and so far has approved just nine.

Councilman Kevin McDonnell voted in favor of contributing the $1.5 million to the project, which the council approved unanimously.

“I have great optimism that we can actually get going,” he said. “It’s been three years in the works. While there are difficulties and challenges in financing, there are more difficulties and challenges not having housing.”

A decade ago, Petaluma built more affordable housing projects, but has struggled since the state in 2011 ended redevelopment, a key funding tool. Two other affordable housing projects in Petaluma are in various stages of conception — a 40-unit apartment complex at Petaluma Boulevard North and Oak Street proposed by MidPen Housing, and a 50-unit Burbank Housing project at Petaluma Boulevard South and Crystal Lane.

