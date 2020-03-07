Subscribe

Petaluma police seek suspected car thief

MATT BROWN
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 6, 2020, 4:47PM
Petaluma police are looking for a suspect who is wanted in connection with an auto theft from G&C Auto Body on Lakeville Street early Friday morning.

Police said the suspect broke into the compound of the auto body shop around 1 a.m. and entered 18 unlocked cars belonging to customers. The suspect took items from the cars, including jewelery and a checkbook, according to Lt. Tim Lyons.

The cars were parked outside the body shop but inside a locked gate. The male suspect did not break into the shop, but did steal four tires and a diagnostic scanner from G&C, Lyons said.

The suspect then took the keys to a silver 2018 Toyota Tacoma pick up truck and drove off. Security camera footage showed the truck ramming through the gate as it exited the auto body shop.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Petaluma Police at 778-4372.

