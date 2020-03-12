Petaluma boutique sells locally-made products

When local residents Laura Heath and Sarah Carlson opened their skincare studio, West and Pure Apothecary, in downtown Petaluma late last year, they decided their venture could do more than solely provide services to clients.

They wanted, as Heath says, to “put their money where their mouth is” by carefully curating what types of partnerships and suppliers they work with, aiming specifically to patronize local women entrepreneurs like themselves.

“One of the main focuses of our business is to support other local, women-owned businesses,” said co-owner and Petaluma resident Heath. “Most of the items in our store, with a few exceptions, are made by women locally.”

By stocking their shelves almost exclusively with products made by other women, the duo felt that they were both paying it forward and actively helping women entrepreneurs.

“I feel like it’s something that stands for something, as a business owner I also want to lead with integrity and this seem like the perfect way to do that and support other women as well,” Heath said.

West and Pure Apothecary on 4th Street in downtown Petaluma opened its doors in November, offering beauty, skincare and massage services.

Women-owned brands they currently carry in their boutique and use in treatments include the Berkeley-based Marie Veronique company and Sonoma County’s Laurel Skin.

“It would have been a lot easier for us to just go with ‘clean’ skin care lines, but choosing women-owned lines is what I really wanted to focus on, which is also a way for me to connect to my community,” Heath said.

Heath has been a massage therapist for 19 years and an esthetician for 17, drawn to the profession right after graduating high school in Sonoma. She said her partner, Petaluma native Carlson, has been in the industry for about 12 years.

Although the downtown business is only a few months old, Heath said she and co-owner Carlson are actively looking to expand their reach to other women businesses and find even more ways to leverage their studio to help other women.

They even have plans to bring in their own skincare line.

“It’s not easy to be a business owner, it’s a lot of work,” Heath said. “So it’s really near and dear to my heart as a woman to value collaboration and not competition, to lift each other up.”

