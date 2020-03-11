THE CHALKBOARD: Students shine in Bay Science Challenge

A total of 20 Sonoma County schools participated in last weekend’s Bay Science Challenge. Petaluma Junior High brought home nine ribbons, with four second-place medals in Jeopardy, Nature Relay, Taking Flight and Tower of Strength, plus five third-place medals in Describe it, Make it, Investigations, Picture this, Who am I and the Naked Egg Drop. The event is run by a retired teacher. Mike Roa shares that the PJHS administration, teachers and parents volunteer their time to coach the teams, and students practice for the different events in the months leading up to the competition. PJHS Library and Media Specialist Terra Hazen coached the PJHS team. Brian Dooley was the assistant coach. Congratulations to all our local schools that had student teams participating in this event.

—

On Monday evening, La Tercera Elementary Engineers came out in force for the school’s MicroBits STEM Night. “Teacher leaders Ms. Schulz, Mrs. Paley, Mrs. Galster and Mrs. Crawford led families through programming fruit keyboards, Paper, Rock, Scissor games, and WonderBots.” The event was designed to welcome LT Eagles and their families to campus to easily access technology to inspire future programmers and engineers.

—

At Sonoma Mountain Elementary, the school community is celebrating all the entries in the Nation PTA Reflections program. Students Zoe Berry, Linden Loutsch, Amelia Newcomb and Tristan Newcomb are moving forward to the state competition. Their amazing artwork won the district competition as part of the larger “Explore the Arts and Express Yourself” contest. Student winners from the local level have the opportunity to move up through their district, region, council, and state PTA programs to the national level. National Reflections winners are announced in May and celebrated annually at National PTA’s Convention & Expo in June. “National PTA’s Reflections program has helped students explore their thoughts, feelings, and ideas, develop artistic literacy, increase confidence and find a love for learning that will help them become more successful in school and life. Each year, over 300,000 students in Pre-K through Grade 12 create original works of art in response to a student-selected theme,” according to the program website. The theme for the 2019-2020 program year is Look Within. Students submit their completed works of art in one or all of the available arts categories: Dance Choreography, Film Production, Literature, Music Composition, Photography, Visual Arts.

—

Youth in Service will be a special award presented at this year’s Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce and Argus-Courier Community Awards of Excellence event on April 2. Casa Grande student Charlie Sabella will be honored for his dedication to serving our community during the most recent fires. As those displaced by the disaster arrived in Petaluma, Sabella joined fellow volunteers to provide much-needed assistance as nonprofits mobilized in response to the need to support those impacted. Elece Hempel, Executive Director of Petaluma People Services, nominated Sabella for always being right there to lend a hand whether it was joining the line unloading supply trucks or jumping in to lead the group yoga class. When you hear all the amazing contributions Sabella has made by donating his time, talent and light-hearted sense of humor in times of need, you will see our future as a community is bright with a youth leader like Charlie Sabella.

—

See a penny pick it up — and donate it! Mary Collins School at Cherry Valley student body has been participating in Pennies for Patients, a national pledge drive by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, a nonprofit working to raise funds for blood cancer research and patient support services. The goal is $800 but they hope to exceed that mark with as many members of the school community pledging their support.