No new Sonoma County coronavirus infections as testing expands

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 11, 2020, 9:05AM

Though there is still no evidence of community spread of the new coronavirus in Sonoma County, local health officials on Tuesday publicly outlined an aggressive campaign against the epidemic that includes more local testing, targeted tracking at hospital emergency departments and a recommendation that organizers of public events for vulnerable populations consider cancellation.

Speaking to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday for the first time, Dr. Sundari R. Mase, the county’s new interim health officer, said the virus is difficult to track because so little is known about it and because many who become infected do not show any symptoms.

“I suspect there are probably more infections that we’re not picking up because they’re not creating a lot of havoc,” Mase told supervisors.

Her presentation was part of a public health update that addressed the latest details on the county’s response to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Since Saturday, when the county began local testing, some 29 people have been tested, with all resulting negative for the virus.

Officials said local testing for the coronavirus has shifted to the county’s lab, bypassing federal and state sites, and therefore speeding the process to a 24-hour turnaround.

The county’s three confirmed cases of coronavirus infection involved people who were hospitalized late in February or early this month before local testing began. That trio includes one person at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital who remains in critical but stable condition, according to a hospital source. That person and another local patient were both Grand Princess passengers on a round-trip voyage to Mexico that returned to San Francisco on Feb. 21. The county’s first confirmed patient was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship and was flown from Japan to Travis Air Force Base and then transferred to a local hospital. At a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced there were 157 positive coronavirus cases across the state.

Newsom said there were 18 state labs processing coronavirus tests as well as two hospitals and a facility run by Quest Diagnostics, a private testing company.

A 19th state lab and two additional Quest facilities will soon be able to do tests of their own, he said, noting that Quest alone would be able to process more than 5,000 tests a day.

“Testing is top of mind in the state of California,” Newsom said.

Newsom expressed a willingness to defer to local public health authorities to make the best decisions for their individual communities rather than promulgating a top-down coronavirus response from Sacramento.

He said he thought Santa Clara County’s ban on large public events was “wise” and expected similar advisories in other counties. He expressed general support for social distancing measures to prevent coronavirus from spreading from person to person in communities.

Mase, who was confirmed by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday as the county’s interim health officer, said that because no evidence of community transmission existed locally, there were no such bans implemented in Sonoma County. However, she said it might be wise for event organizers to cancel some events that draw older residents, as well as those who are medically vulnerable.

Meanwhile, more Sonoma County residents aboard the virus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship that docked Monday in Oakland reported disembarking on Tuesday.

Carmen and Larry Kilcullen of Santa Rosa left the cruise ship at about 6 p.m. and boarded a bus that would take them to an unknown location for quarantine, said the couple’s daughter, Lauren Kilcullen, also of Santa Rosa.

She said her parents are frequent cruise ship travelers; this was their 32nd cruise and they’ve been on the Grand Princess several times.

She said neither of her parents are ill or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, and they were glad to be off the ship. But she said they’re frustrated because they’ve been given very little information about where they’re being taken for their 14-day quarantine.

“It would be nice to know if they go to Travis (Air Force Base),” Kilcullen said. “They’re going to start running out of medication. They need some clean clothes, things like that to make the next two weeks more comfortable.”

At the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, health officials gave an update on the county’s 211 hotline that’s been set up to provide local residents with coronavirus information.

A representative with United Way, which operates the hotline, said the service has generated 45 phone calls and 42 text messages, as well as a number of push text messages.

During the presentation, Supervisor Shirlee Zane tried using the service and said it wasn’t working for her. She expressed disappointment that the 211 operators were using a script provided by local health officials and did not appear equipped to handle a wider range of questions about treatment and medical resources.

“This is not good,” Zane said.

Barbie Robinson, the county’s director of health services, said she would make sure the operators would receive proper training, under the guidance of Mase.

