FEMA agrees to let wildfire victims get paid first in PG&E bankruptcy

Wildfire victims will be compensated by PG&E before the Federal Emergency Management Agency receives any payment from the utility for disaster assistance the government provided in the wake of recent Northern California fire disasters, according to a tentative deal announced Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

As part of the agreement, FEMA said it would not seek repayment from any individual fire victim or agency with wildfire losses that received help from the federal government. The pledge, a key element of the deal, eliminates earlier threats that wildfire victims who receive compensation from PG&E might get a bill from the federal government demanding a return of federal disaster aid.

The agency also agreed to reduce its claim from $4 billion to $1 billion, diminishing its potential take from the $13.5 billion PG&E has promised to settle remaining claims in its bankruptcy case, mostly from people who lost homes or businesses to fires linked to the utility’s electrical system, according to attorney Eric Goodman, who represents wildfire victims in the bankruptcy proceedings.

“Until the fire victims are all paid in full, FEMA will get nothing,” Goodman said in an interview Tuesday during a break in the court proceeding.

A FEMA spokesman confirmed the terms of the tentative plan. In a statement, he said the agency is satisfied the agreement both ensures “the needs of disaster survivors are placed first” and “holds PG&E accountable for expenditures of federal disaster assistance” for fires caused by the utility’s electrical equipment.

FEMA’s demand for more than a quarter of the PG&E settlement, buried deep in court documents and filed just days before an October deadline for claims, was brought to the public’s attention by The Press Democrat in December.

In response, federal lawmakers introduced legislation to protect disaster victims and pressured FEMA to back down from its stance.

U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman of San Rafael commended FEMA for rescinding its original demand, ensuring the money goes to individual fire victims comprised of people who lost homes, businesses or family members killed in the fires.

“I’m pleased to see FEMA agrees the victims need to be fully compensated before they claim reimbursement from PG&E — that’s all I’ve ever asked,” said Huffman, who with U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson has been urging FEMA to drop its claim.

FEMA officials had defended the agency’s effort to be compensated by PG&E because of the utility’s inability to run a safe electrical system. FEMA’s claims are for its assistance in the 2018 Camp fire, the 2017 Northern California firestorm and the 2015 Butte fire in Amador and Calaveras counties.

Wildfire victims objected to FEMA’s claim and urged U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali to ensure those who survived the disasters receive the bulk of what the utility has described as a finite amount of cash and stock available to settle all remaining claims.

News of the agreement was encouraging for people who lost their homes including Jason Meek, whose family house in the Fountaingrove Meadows neighborhood of Santa Rosa was destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs fire. His family’s ability to rebuild has been severely inhibited by problems with the FEMA-led debris removal program, Meek told the judge in a letter objecting to FEMA’s claim.

In an interview, Meek said fire victims remain skeptical about PG&E’s overall plan to compensate them for their losses, which he said remain formidable and diverse.