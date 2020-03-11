More North Bay events canceled, postponed due to coronavirus concerns

As concern over the spread of coronavirus continues, the list of canceled or postponed events continues to grow.

Still, major venues including the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa and Green Music Center in Rohnert Park, remain open with scheduled events set to go on as planned. The BottleRock music festival is still scheduled for late May in Napa, as previously announced, organizers said Wednesday.

The Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival is soldiering on, moving forward with its original dates of March 26-29, according to Jean McGlothlin, co-director of the event.

While emphasizing that organizers of the 13-year festival are closely monitoring the latest guidelines from authorities, McGlothlin noted that “we are a documentary film festival, so we tend to look for what’s real.”

Yes, there are people being held in isolation in Northern California, “but those people were in direct contact with an individual who had the virus,” she said. “We don’t yet have a community contagion — other than fear.”

On a national scale, major events have been pulled from the schedule. The annual South by Southwest film, media and music festival in Austin, Texas, originally scheduled to start last Sunday, was canceled. The Coachella music festival in Indio, California, has been postponed from April to October. The Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco canceled events through March 20.

In Sonoma County, Ag Days, which had been scheduled for this week at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, and the Eco-marathon Americas event set for early April at Sonoma Raceway both were canceled last week. New notices continue to come in throughout the North Bay. Here is an updated list of of canceled events:

WEDNESDAY

San Rafael: Il Volo concert, Marin Center.

THURSDAY

Santa Rosa: “Wine and Conversation with Museum Founders” at the Museum of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa has been postponed, with a new date to be announced later.

FRIDAY

Cloverdale: Sonoma Mendocino Econonic Development District industry resiliency session, Citrus Fairgrounds.

Sonoma: Jay Alexander magic show, Sebastiani Theatre.

SUNDAY

Santa Rosa: Everything Spring Cabaret, First Congregational United Church of Christ, Santa Rosa. New date to be announced.

Petaluma: Concert by Celtic harpist and storyteller Patrick Ball, Cinnabar Theater. The performer canceled the show after his tour events at other venues were cancelled, leading to cancellation of the tour.

MARCH 20

Yountville: Taste of Yountville wine and food event. Refunds available through EventBrite.

MARCH 21-22

San Rafael: Marin Symphony, Marin Center.

MARCH 22

Occidental: Duo book launch with authors Donna Emerson and Ron Thomas. To be rescheduled.

San Rafael: 10th annual Marin Camp Fair, Marin Center.

MARCH 23

Petaluma: “Pints for Paws” fundraiser, Lagunitas Brewing Company.

MARCH 28

Rohnert Park: Expanding Your Horizons event for 7th- and 8th-grade girls, Sonoma State University. Rescheduled for Sept. 19.

APRIL 2 Santa Rosa: Santa Rosa Symphony breakfast fundraiser. Rescheduled to June 5.

APRIL 3

Petaluma: Concert by Fleshgod Apocalypse, The Agonist. Phoenix Theater. Refunds available at place of purchase.

APRIL 4

Glen Ellen: The April 4 food and storytelling fundraising event featuring MFK Fisher’s daughter, Kennedy Golden, and Mary Frances’ grandnephew, Luke Barr, at Bouverie Reserve in Glen Ellen.

Staff Writer Austin Murphy contributed reporting. You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.