Santa Rosa Junior College temporarily suspends classes amid coronavirus concerns

Santa Rosa Junior College has temporarily suspended classes, events and in-person services through Sunday as schools around the state and nation take measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

SRJC students will still be able to utilize various services remotely by email or over the phone, the college said in a statement.

District offices will remain open during this week’s closure, and campus officials intend to use the spring break window next week to plan for the possibility of future closures when classes resume. Classes and regular campus activities are set to resume March 23, pending any extension in the suspension.

“This decision was not made lightly, and it is our hope that by taking this precautionary step, we can help reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus in our local community,” the statement read.

Sonoma State University announced Wednesday it would suspend in-person classes for the rest of the week, and was beginning preparations to switch to virtual classes following spring break next week and an additional closure day on March 23.

Santa Rosa City Schools authorized a minimum day schedule for Friday to provide staff members time to prepare for potential closures following spring break, which is also next week for most public school districts across Sonoma County. Santa Rosa principals were expected to contact their school communities directly about dismissal times. Buses will run as usual.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.