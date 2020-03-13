Santa Rosa Junior College among schools suspending classes amid coronavirus concerns

Santa Rosa Junior College announced Thursday it would be temporarily suspending all classes, events and in-person services through Sunday, shutting Sonoma County’s most populous school to students as campuses across the nation take similar measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision came a day after Sonoma State University announced its own temporary closure and a day before both SRJC, SSU and most of the county’s K-12 schools, serving roughly 70,000 students, are set to pivot to spring break next week.

SRJC President Frank Chong said the closure would apply to both of the community college’s campuses, in Santa Rosa and Petaluma, with enrollment last semester of more than 22,000 students.

Chong said the decision was informed by a coronavirus task force at SRJC that has met daily to review the latest guidance from local, state and federal authorities.

Ultimately, Chong said, it was his call to suspend classes.

“It’s hard to make these decisions,” Chong said. “But from day one, we’ve been following protocols we used during the (Kincade) fire … and meeting every day to see what’s changed.”

School administrators across Sonoma County said they plan to use the upcoming spring break to plan for any potential extended closure amid the widening global pandemic.

“I can feel the stress around the campus, so spring break is a welcome opportunity to catch our breath,” Chong said.

The county’s primary and secondary schools, meanwhile, are trying to get the word out to parents and students about how they intend to safeguard against wider outbreak of the coronavirus.

In a letter Tuesday, Santa Rosa City Schools said it would be placing students on short-term independent study if they had traveled over the past two weeks to China, Iran, Italy or South Korea.

Students or staff that have come into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus or is showing symptoms, including a fever over 100 degrees, shortness of breath or a persistent cough, also will be barred from campus, district officials said.

The district, the largest in the county, authorized a minimum- day schedule for its middle and high schools Friday to provide staff members time to start crafting lesson plans for any potential closures following spring break, said Santa Rosa Teachers Association president Will Lyon.

Santa Rosa elementary schools will operate under a normal schedule Friday.

“I think it’s going to be a difficult spring as we figure out how we’re going to manage what happens,” said Santa Rosa Superintendent Diann Kitamura.

Districts are taking their marching orders from the Sonoma County Office of Education, which on Thursday advised local administrators to begin rescheduling and canceling extracurricular activities, including dances, field trips and theater productions.

The county office also recommended social distancing practices to keep children and teachers a minimum of 30 inches apart, and to wipe down every surface after a student uses it.

Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steven Herrington was wary of extended closures because it would impact the more than 31,320 students who rely on their schools for up to two meals a day.

“They’ll lose that,” he said. “And if you do put schools on quarantine, the students are supposed to stay home. But if they’re out socializing, what does that accomplish?”

Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Gary Callahan said his district has received state clearance to install remote meal services throughout the city if students are doing coursework from home during any school closure.