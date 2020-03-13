Petaluma events canceled amid coronavirus concerns

Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text “COVID19” to 211211 for coronavirus information.

• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

Concerns over the spread of the coronavirus hit Petaluma hard this week as events were canceled and healthcare workers prepared for the outbreak.

Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday announced all public gatherings of 250 or more people should not take place, setting off a wave of cancellations that included all shows at Petaluma’s Mystic Theater through March. The Butter & Egg Days parade, Petaluma’s marquee event scheduled for April 25, was still on, although organizers were monitoring the situation.

Petaluma City Schools canceled all events, including field trips and dances, through April 30. Classes were not canceled as students prepared to go on spring break after Friday. Santa Rosa Junior College canceled classes, including those at the Petaluma campus, through March 15.

The city of Petaluma declared a state of emergency, allowing it to marshal resources to deal with the outbreak. So far, Sonoma County has confirmed three known cases of coronavirus. Several other Sonoma County residents, including a couple from Petaluma, were among the passengers on a cruise ship that experienced an outbreak and are in quarantine at U.S. military bases.

Meanwhile, the Petaluma Health Center and Petaluma Valley Hospital initiated triage procedures to deal with patients that present symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Event cancellations

The Petaluma Downtown Association, which organizes the Butter & Egg Days parade and Antique Fair, is still planning for the event that typically draws 20,000 people to the city.

“At this point, we’re going ahead with it. We will evaluate the situation daily,” said Marie McCusker, executive director of the Downtown Association. “It would be a huge heartbreak to take away that weekend. We’re not going to take this lightly. The health and safety of the community is the first priority.”

The Mystic Theater on Petaluma Boulevard said in a statement Thursday that it decided to cancel all shows through the end of the month based on the new state guidelines. The Phoenix Theater, Petaluma’s other large music venue, still had events scheduled as of Friday.

Tom Gaffey, the general manager, said some shows have been canceled because the performers had scrapped their tours.

“If we have to cancel all our show, it will impact us greatly,” he said. “It’s been moving so quickly, we’ll see which way the wind blows. It’s crazy times.”

Cinnabar Theater was still going ahead with its scheduled performances, including sold out “Lord of the Flies” young rep show.

An Easter celebration planned for March 28 at East Washington Place shopping center was canceled.

The Sonoma County Library, including the Petaluma branch, canceled all public events through March 31.

“No library ever wants to cancel an event, especially with spring break at most local schools next week, but we must take precautions to protect our public and our staff,” said Ann Hammond, Sonoma County Library Director. “I prefer to be cautious and careful.”

The disruptions and general guidelines for “social distancing” could make people less inclined to shop and dine in Petaluma, having a devastating affect on the city’s tourism economy, said Onita Pellegrini, executive director of the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber’s Community Awards of Excellence banquet was still on for April 2, she said.

“Some of our restaurants are experiencing a downturn,” Pellegrini said. “They’re canceling things left and right. It’s not good for business.”

The Petaluma Hotel has had a few cancellations, but nothing concerning for general manager Dustin Groff. But, he said, the economic impacts of the pandemic are only beginning to be felt.

“We’re still in the beginning of this,” he said. “It’s going to affect our economy for sure. The local economy relies on tourism.”

Health concerns

The Petaluma Health Center, which serves 39,000 patients annually, set up a tent outside its North McDowell Boulevard facility to intake patients with COVID-19 symptoms. Staff were checking patients’ symptoms at the door, and directing those with respiratory symptoms to an isolated waiting room, said Amy Anderson, the nurse manager.

Patients suspected to be infected with the coronavirus were being tested, she said, with kits sent to the Quest Diagnostics commercial laboratory. Two people were tested Wednesday, she said. So far Petaluma does not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“We are prepared to support county efforts and take care of our patients,” Anderson said. “It would be naive to think that we have a magic wall around Sonoma County.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.