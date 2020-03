Tell us: What is your favorite comfort food?

Feeling anxious due to the coronavirus pandemic? Stuck in your house self-quarantining? Now may be the perfect time for a daily dose of comfort food.

We want to know your favorite comfort food, why you love it and where you find it, including any you make at home.

Share your favorite dishes with us at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com. Please include your name, city of residence and contact information in case we have questions about your submission.