Sonoma County’s first case of community transmission of coronavirus is a healthcare worker

The first person to contract COVID-19 in Sonoma County has been identified as a Rohnert Park Health Center employee, according to the healthcare center.

News of the positive test, which marks the first cast of community spread locally, was first released Saturday night. But a Sunday morning news release from Petaluma Health Center, which owns and operates Rohnert Park Health Center, offered more information about that transmission and Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt confirmed the connection.

It’s unclear what role the employee played at Rohnert Park Health Center, and Rabbitt said more information about the case may be released at a planned county news conference set for noon Sunday.

“Based on our investigation, there is reason to believe that their exposure to the virus was from sources outside our clinical facilities,” according to a news release from the business. “We are taking every precaution to protect other employees and our patients. We remain confident in our personal protection standards.”

The Petaluma Health Center, a network of mostly south Sonoma County health clinics, has collaborated with the California Public Health Department, the Sonoma County Health Department and are following Centers for Disease Control guidance and protocols, according to the release.

Rohnert Park Mayor Joseph Callinan in a statement applauded the business for its transparency, and for “sharing this information in a timely manner.”

The employee who tested positive is in self-quarantine, and officials are working to notify anyone who may have been in close contact with the employee, including patients and staff. Employees who may have come into contact with the person who tested positive are either self-quarantining, monitoring their symptoms or being tested if they show symptoms, according to the release.

“While this may be the first confirmed case of COVID-19 among our workforce and the first case of community spread, this is likely not the last, given the presence of the virus in Northern California,” according to the release. “We must all self-monitor vigilantly, especially if we have had a possible exposure to a known COVID-19 patient, as well as any other known exposure due to travel.”

The Petaluma Health Center, the Rohnert Park Health Center and other offices are exploring work-from-home options for employees, and are working to provide alternative access to care for patients, including phone or video visits. The company is isolating all respiratory care patients after phone triage, and is evaluating testing tents outside of the building to limit potential spread to other patients and staff, according to the release.

This story will be updated.