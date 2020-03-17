20 myths debunked about the coronavirus
How To Reduce Your Risk
Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season
Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services
For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text “COVID19” to 211211 for coronavirus information.
There’s plenty of advice circulating social media about what caused the coronavirus and what can be done to prevent its spread.
Unfortunately, some of the advice is not based in fact and even can be harmful to your health, such as spraying yourself with chlorine. There’s no cure-all for the virus, and the best way to prevent it from spreading is washing your hands and staying home when you’re sick.
Click through the gallery above to see the truth behind 20 coronavirus myths.
