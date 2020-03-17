Sonoma County wine, craft beer purveyors disrupted or closed due to coronavirus threat

The North Coast wine and craft beer industries scrambled Monday, the day after Gov. Gavin Newsom called for the closure of all tasting rooms, taprooms and bars statewide in an effort to curb spread of the coronavirus.

The move was an immediate economic jolt to Sonoma County’s signature wine industry, which directly and indirectly supports 54,000 local jobs with $3.2 billion a year in local workers’ wages, according to a study by Sonoma County Vintners, the sector’s main trade group.

The reverberations also hit the area’s burgeoning craft beer, cider and spirits sector. Except for Russian River Brewing Co. in Windsor and Santa Rosa, and Bear Republic in Rohnert Park, that both serve food, the other brewpubs closed. Russian River and Bear, however, each had to cut their dining capacity space in half to give customers wider social distance.

Sonoma County is home to more than 425 wineries, with an estimated 300 that have permits to operate tasting rooms. There is also about 500 wineries in Napa County, more than 100 in Mendocino County and dozens in Lake County. Those on-site wine bars and lounges generate significant sales income for the wineries, but also serve as a magnet for visitors who come and shop, eat and sleep in the area and support an array of tourism-related businesses.

“We’re still in for some long days and nights ahead of us,” said Corey Beck, chief executive officer of Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville.

Newsom’s order does not restrict production of wine and beer or sale of either at stores and online, according to trade group officials representing the wine and beer industries. While many in administrative and sales roles are working remotely, those working in the vineyards, production areas and warehouses in the beverage sectors remain on their jobs — under protocols advised by state and local health officials.

The immediate effect of the governor’s sweeping order has been twofold. Many winery executives are trying to find work and tasks for their hospitality staff to keep them busy, so they would not have to be furloughed. In addition, they also were examining new ways to boost digital sales. The smaller wineries still rely heavily on tasting room sales, while the big wine companies Jackson Family Wines and E. J. Gallo Winery dominate supermarket shelves.

An added worry for vintners is people cutting back on dining out and traveling would reduce sales of wine at restaurants and hotels. Some wineries, such as Jordan Vineyard and Winery in Healdsburg, generate a large amount of their sales at restaurants and other on-premises accounts. For some it is more than half.

Coppola in Geyserville shut its tasting room and restaurant on Sunday and many of its employees are working from home, Beck said. The winery’s production space is still open though Beck said his management team was trying to stagger shifts for employees, especially those who are having child care challenges with schools closed.

The winery will cover pay for its hospitality employees for the short term while it looks to see what federal relief will emerge to help affected industries, Beck said.

Vintage Wine Estates, with a portfolio that includes B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen, Sonoma Coast Vineyards in Bodega Bay and Cosentino Winery in Napa, intends to transfer their hospitality staff for other duties such as telemarketing sales and the warehouse or bottling line, said Pat Roney, chief executive officer.