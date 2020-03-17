SMART cancels weekend train service through April 5

SMART is canceling weekend train service through April 5 in response to Marin County’s inclusion among six Bay Area counties where residents were ordered to shelter in place for three weeks to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Sonoma County was not part of that order on Monday, though officials said it was likely the county would enact similar mandates for residents to leave their homes only for essential needs, such as food, medicine and doctors visits.

The weekend cancellations for SMART include March 21-22, March 28-29 and April 4-5, to align with the current shelter-in-place order for Marin, as well as San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit is taking further weekday cancellations on a day-by-day basis, spokeswoman Julia Gonzalez said, but plans to operate as usual on weekdays until further notice.

“We’re not touching weekday service right now, because we’re taking into account that people still — even with the shelter-in-place order — need to be able to get to grocery stores, medical centers and pharmacies,” Gonzalez said. “Many people in the community are transit-dependent and we’re going to continue to provide the service. People need to be able to get to these essential services.”

SMART also canceled its March 18 board meeting.

Two evening trains were canceled Monday due to a number of staff members calling out sick. The southbound 4:29 p.m. service and northbound 6:05 p.m. trains were called off so the agency could maintain its schedule with a limited number of available staff members, Gonzalez said.

Other Sonoma and Marin County public transit agencies also are planning for interruptions to service.

Most routes on the Santa Rosa CityBus will operate on a weekend schedule during the week, effective Tuesday, to account for the anticipated reduction in demand amid social distancing practices. Some routes won’t run on the weekends anymore, as well. The new schedule will remain in effect until further notice.

Staff Writer Yousef Baig and Chantelle Lee contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.