Partial list of what’s open and closed in Sonoma County due to coronavirus

Many local businesses and government agencies are closing because county and state officials have limited business operations and daily public activities to curb the spread of coronavirus.

There are, however, some establishments still open and providing critical services. Circumstances remain fluid since Sonoma County health officials likely will tell most county residents later today to stay at home for up to three weeks, an unprecedented move intended to limit the county outbreak of the coronavirus.

Here is an updated partial list of what is open and closed in Sonoma County as of Tuesday afternoon.

Open:

Grocery stores, with more limited hours

Pharmacies

Restaurants for takeout and delivery service

Gas stations

Banks and credit unions

Department of Motor Vehicles offices; the state agency is asking law enforcement to “exercise discretion” for the next 60 days in ticketing drivers with license and vehicle registrations that expire this week. The agency also is asking residents to go to its before coming into a local branch to determine if services they want can be done online.

Pet stores, with limited hours

Veterinary offices

Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve

County parks, picnic areas and campgrounds. City of Santa Rosa parks as well.

River Rock Casino

Rialto Theater

Closed:

Schools and universities

Bars, taprooms

Restaurants, other than takeout

Libraries

Coffee shops: Acre Coffee is closed; Taylor Lane Organic Coffee in Sebastopol offering to-go service.

Government agencies:

Healdsburg: The city closed city hall, its community center and senior center through April 3. Activities such as law enforcement, fire services, electric services, water and wastewater service, building inspections and public communications continue to operate.

Petaluma: Only essential community services continue; nonessential services suspended through April 6.

Santa Rosa: All nonessential city services, such as pothole filling and regular city permit processing, have been suspended until April 5. Some small businesses in the city are closed or closing after the decision to stop nonessential services.

Sebastopol: Only essential services are available. Nonessential services suspended through April 5.

Sonoma County Regional Parks: The agency suspended guided activities and large gatherings and closed its indoor sites through April 3.

Sonoma County: Emergency law enforcement and fire services, water and wastewater treatment, emergency road repairs and transit services are continuing. Nonessential services are closed through April 5.

Windsor: Nonessential city services to close through April 5. Town hall, the community center, the senior recreation center and Huerta Gym are closed. Parks are open.