Petaluma cancels marquee Butter and Egg Days events

Organizers Tuesday announced the cancellation of the Butter & Egg Days parade, Petaluma’s marquee event that draws 20,000 people to downtown. The event, slated for April 25, is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic that has upended life in most of the world.

Also postponed are the Butter & Egg Days Opening Ceremonies scheduled for April 18 at the Petaluma Historical Museum, the Petaluma Downtown Association said in a statement.

“We are sad to postpone this Petaluma tradition, but the current international situation leaves us no choice,” the statement said. “The Petaluma Downtown Association is planning to hold the event later this year, currently, the association is inquiring with the city for possible dates in late August. As soon as we confirm the date, we will be sure to advertise it and resume coordinating the parade.”

The organization has a refund policy in place for all participants, and are advised to contact the PDA at 762-9348 for more information.

In addition, the Spring Antique Faire slated for April 26 has been completely canceled but the Fall show on Sept. 27 is still on.

“The Petaluma Downtown Association sends you our heartfelt thanks for supporting local businesses, and send you there best wishes for a safe and healthy outcome for all during this stressful time of uncertainly,” the statement said.