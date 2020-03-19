Petaluma considers banning natural gas in new buildings

Petaluma is moving toward joining a growing wave of cities across the state banning natural gas in nearly all new construction, a moved aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but one that could expose the city to litigation.

Council members Monday night voiced support for an ordinance that would mirror similar bans in neighboring cities to inhibit natural gas infrastructure in most new construction and create an all-electric building code.

Variations of natural gas bans have been gaining traction throughout the state recently, with multiple nearby cities and states considering restrictions or bans that would effectively move away from the fossil fuel energy source.

Supporters say natural gas poses health risks, negatively impacts air quality and is an unsustainable option that contributes to global warming. Detractors, however, said natural gas for heating and cooking is more reliable in times of potential power outages. Several cities have been sued over natural gas bans.

“I think the writing is on the wall for natural gas in California, if it’s not already abundantly clear,” councilman Dave King said. “It’s similar to petroleum in that it’s on its way out. And it needs to be on its way out for us to meet our climate goals.”

Petaluma’s May 2019 climate emergency called for city-wide reduction of greenhouse gas emissions with the intention to reach carbon neutrality “as quickly as possible.” The city’s climate action commission unanimously agreed last week to support the natural gas ban, the most aggressive option presented.

Along with its own sustainability targets, the city must also work to ensure the state makes progress toward several ambitious goals to reduce harmful emissions, and many point to natural gas bans as a crucial step. These include decreasing emissions to 40% below that of 1990 levels and moving the state’s electricity to carbon-free sources by 2045.

“There are all these goals, and it’s very difficult to get to those levels without reducing our reliance on natural gas. Some would say it’s impossible, I would say it makes it very difficult,” said Planning Manager Heather Hines. “We can’t get net zero (greenhouse gas emissions) using natural gas.”

Complete natural gas infrastructure bans for all new construction has been implemented in Berkeley, Alameda, Carlsbad and Morgan Hill. Neighboring cities in counties, including Santa Rosa and Windsor, took what is the most common approach in adopting a reach code ordinance that applies only to local building standards.

The ban, if adopted in Petaluma, would not apply retroactively or prohibit the use of natural gas stoves, furnaces and water heaters already in use. A few council members suggested incentive programs could encourage people to voluntarily move away from their natural gas appliances and go all-electric.

The Sierra Club, which ardently supports natural gas bans, says more than 50 counties across California are considering policies to support all-electric new construction this year.

Some building developers and representatives of the food and restaurant industry have expressed opposition to the bans. Interest groups representing these industries have sued the cities of Santa Rosa, Windsor and Berkeley over their natural gas bans.

“I’m a little concerned about all the litigation going on in the county around this,” councilwoman Kathy Miller said, who expressed support for the ban. “What I’d like to do is make sure this is as rock solid as we can make it to insulate ourselves against litigation, because quite frankly, the city can’t afford to be defending this.”

City council is set to vote on the ordinance in the next few months, however, the public health emergency is likely to delay the timeline.

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)