Closures and layoffs begin for Sonoma County restaurants as coronavirus safeguards limit most business

Chef Matthew Williams of Sebastopol’s Ramen Gaijin has furloughed all but two of his 42 employees as a series of increasingly stringent federal, state and local health guidelines were announced this week curtailing restaurant service to takeout and delivery only to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Williams, who made that difficult move Monday, called it the worst day in his hospitality career, even after suffering through power outages, fires and floods over the past three years. And he’s far from alone.

The new restrictions include an order that urges residents to stay at home through April 7 and limits all but essential business, with only a small carve out for restaurants — allowing takeout and delivery service.

The public health measures, while understood and supported in the industry, are pushing nearly every restaurateur in Sonoma County into a perilous economic corner where they are forced to cut staff, eliminate overhead and face the very real possibility of imminent bankruptcy or permanent closure.

The result is likely to leave thousands of local food industry workers — from servers and cooks to bar staff and dishwashers — without work indefinitely.

Restaurant workers, who often earn minimum wage, live paycheck to paycheck and lack benefits such aslike sick pay or even health insurance, face a frightening scenario.

Documented workers who qualify may find some relief if they file for unemployment. Federal lawmakers are considering several aid measures, but that relief may be weeks or months away.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order authorizing local governments to halt evictions for renters and homeowners, slow foreclosures and protect against utility shut-offs for Californians affected by COVID-19, the respiratory disease linked to the coronavirus. The order will remain in place until late May.

“I don’t know what to do. I’ve never filed for unemployment before,” said server Laura Larsen of Santa Rosa. The longtime restaurant worker said most staff furloughed today are worried but don’’t blame their employers for the hard decisions they’’ve had to make.

“There’s just nothing anyone can do,” said Larsen, whose second job, as a fitness instructor, also has been sidelined. “As a single parent, things are always tight month to month, but adding this in ... it’s pretty hard to wrap my head around at this point,” she added.

“Most of us don’t have a lot of other options. It’s not like we can just go get another job. No one is hiring.”

Bracing for what seemed inevitable after closure orders for eateries in New York, Los Angeles, Massachusetts, Ohio, Washington and Illinois, most Sonoma County restaurants — from high-end luxury spots in Healdsburg to small bakeries and pizzerias — already have pivoted to providing curbside takeout or delivery as a stopgap.

It’s a potentially risky move as many don’t know how many people will show up to purchase meals.

John Franchetti of Franchetti’s restaurant in Santa Rosa was forced to let most of his staff go until further notice.

“It’s just me, my wife, Gesine, and our business manager, Jennifer Berry,” he said.

With his skeleton crew, he’s created a special “Quarantine Menu” for the week with comforting dishes like chicken noodle soup, lasagna and butternut squash ravioli and pizza, available by pickup and delivery.

On Tuesday night as the shelter-in place order hit Sonoma County, he, like many others, was trying to figure out the impact to his business.