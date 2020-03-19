Subscribe

Vote for the winners of the 2020 Petaluma People’s Choice Awards

BY
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 19, 2020, 11:37AM

The nominations from thousands of Argus-Courier readers have been tallied, and the top winners in each category selected. See the finalists and vote for your favorite here.

As of now, the celebration gala for the winners is still set for June 23 at Flying Cloud.

Voting runs through April 12 at midnight. One vote per email address only. All votes must be verified to count, so check the spam folder if you don’t receive a verification email.

