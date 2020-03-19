Drive-through vaccinations among Petaluma Animal Shelter changes

Animal lovers worried about Petaluma’s pets can rest assured that the city’s animal control officers are working overtime through the coronavirus crisis, according to Mark Scott, executive director of North Bay Animal Services, which runs the Petaluma Animal Shelter.

The shelter is currently closed to the public, to maintain social distancing during the county’s lockdown, but residents can still use most of the animal control services through the phone or online, Scott said.

“Staff is here, the animals are in good shape,” Scott said. “We’re making every change we can to be here for the community.”

The shelter is offering drive-through vaccinations for pets. For pet owners unable to leave their homes, animal control officers will deliver a week’s supply of pet food for free to their front door. Officers are still responding to calls for service, and are equipped with personal protective gear, Scott said.

The nearly 70 animals currently in the shelter are getting walked, cleaned and fed and are still available for fostering. Pet adoptions are mostly on hold, except those that were in process before the shutdown.

Staff is working split shifts in order to stay open seven days a week — the shelter is normally closed for business Sunday and Monday.

“The city has been excellent in getting us what we need,” Scott said.

To reach the Petaluma Animal Shelter, call 762-6227 or visit northbayanimalservices.org.