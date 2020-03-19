Sonoma County officials confirm new coronavirus patient, boosting total to 9

Confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to climb in Sonoma County, reaching nine Thursday afternoon, the second day of the county’s sweeping public health emergency order to largely stay home, an unprecedented step to curb the spread of the global pandemic.

At least three of the local coronavirus patients are health care workers and two were infected on a cruise to Mexico. But Sonoma County has refused to release other basic information about residents who have tested positive, including age, gender, the severity of any symptoms they may have or who may have come into contact with them, citing broad patient privacy laws.

Local hospitals have also refused to confirm whether they are treating any coronavirus patients.