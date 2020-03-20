How Sonoma County’s partial court closure could affect you

A partial closure of the Sonoma County Superior Court because of the growing coronavirus pandemic has put all noncrucial court functions at a standstill for three weeks, raising concerns from attorneys and criminal justice experts about what effects an extended near-shutdown will have on the local judicial system.

The reduction of courthouse operations began Monday as Sonoma County’s Presiding Judge Bradford DeMeo and other court officials took the step to prevent additional community exposures to the respiratory virus. So far, nine people in Sonoma County are confirmed to be sick with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The decision to drastically curtail court operations and the county’s subsequent order to most residents to stay at home are the latest in a string of recent, prolonged disruptions to the legal system. The courts were similarly limited for nine days during the 2017 North Bay wildfires and again for four days last October when the Kincade fire and planned PG&E power shut-offs occurred at the same time, resulting in no access to the building, said Arlene Junior, the court’s executive officer.

Court officials and local attorneys highlighted the unusual circumstances surrounding the court’s most recent setback, one they called unprecedented in nature.

“With the fires and power outages, we knew an end would come and it was a shorter period of uncertainty followed by a greater period of recovery,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in an email. “Right now I feel like we have all fallen out of the plane and are hoping the parachutes open before we see the ground.”

The scaled-down operations have resulted in a total of about 580 cases going before judges in adult and juvenile court between Monday and Thursday, a fraction of the 3,000 combined cases the courthouses see on average on any given week, Junior said.

The court’s limited staff has caused the local judicial system to tighten its focus on misdemeanor and felony cases, including arraignments, for in-custody offenders housed across two in-county adult detention facilities and Sonoma County Juvenile Hall.

Criminal cases for defendants out of custody will be delayed for about a month and most civil cases will be rescheduled 30 to 60 days after their original court date.

Exceptions will be made for people seeking certain temporary emergency orders, including those that protect from home foreclosure, elder abuse and evictions. The court will still review domestic violence and civil restraining orders, too.

Members of the public, including relatives of defendants, will not have access to proceedings.

“The primary thing we were balancing was who was in the courthouse with people’s constitutional rights,” DeMeo said. “Right now ... if they’re in custody, they’re getting into court. Out of custody people, generally, they don’t have the same time concerns as in-custody people do.”

People with traffic tickets can still make payments online or drop off checks at a drop box at the Sonoma County Superior Court, though all traffic-related trials have been canceled and will be scheduled for a later date.

No new jury trials will start during the court’s modified operations and people scheduled to appear for jury duty during the partial closure will be asked to return at a later time. Only one case, which involves a Santa Rosa doctor who state prosecutors charged with second-degree murder in the death of four of his patients, was at the trial stage at the time of DeMeo’s order. The jury continued deliberations this week and were moved to a bigger room so they could practice social distancing guidelines during the deliberation process, DeMeo said.