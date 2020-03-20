UPDATING LIST: Petaluma businesses that are open, including altered hours and services

The Petaluma Downtown Association is keeping a list of businesses in Petaluma that are open, but have modified hours or ways to conduct business during the coronavirus lockdown. For an up-to-date list, visit the Downtown Association.

Food, Wine & Spirits

Adobe Road Winery - 707-939-9099

Curb Side-Pick Up Option

Open for limited tasting appointments, please call.

Anna’s Seafood - 707-664-5074

Fresh seafood can be delivered right to your door starting next week.

Applebee’s - 707-792-0500

Curbside pickup, 11-9pm every day

Barber Cellars/Barber Lee Spirits - 415-699-6695

Curbside and Take-Out from 4-7pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Free sanitizer given away at the Distillery, bring own container, 6oz per person

Brewsters Beer Garden - 707-981-8330

Take Out Orders

Beyond the Glory - 707-971-8366

Curb Side-Pick Up Option

Take Out, Pick Up or Delivery frp, 11-2pm, 5-8pm

Boulevard Cafe

OPEN

Butcher Crown Roadhouse - 707-559-3735

Offering drive up curbside service in the parking lot starting Wednesday at 4:30 pm. Order in advance online and pay in advance or from your car window. 20% discount to fellow industry workers with paystub from your work.

Cafe Zazzle

Take out and curbside available, 12-8pm

Cattlemen’s - 707-763-4114

Custom cut raw steaks for home grilling

Take out meals available, 4-8pm

Charley’s Wine Country Deli - 707-763-1714

Curb Side/Pick Up Option

Petaluma Food Taxi

www.charleyswinecountrydeli.com

Cucina Paradiso - 707-782-1130

Open for Take Out

Curb-side pick up available

Della Fattoria - 707-763-0161

Open for take-out

Bread available every day

Dempsey’s Restaurant & Brewery

Open for curbside pickup

Delivery for orders of orders of $35

Fantasy Chinese Restaurant - 707-658-1866

Takeout and curbside pickup from the parking lot

Taking payment over the phone

FloraLuna Apothecary (formerly Monarch Bitters) - text 707-529-0104

Curbside pickup, local delivery

Web orders: https://www.floralunaapothecary.com/

Fregene’s Pizza - 707-762-7000

Open for pickup or curbside service, 11-8:30pm every day

Cash only!

Fuji Sushi - 707-778-8600

Takeout, curbside pickup and payments over the phone

Lunch 12-2 Monday-Friday, Dinner 5-8 daily

Griffo Distillery - 415-261-3724

Open for bottle and mixer curbside services

12-6pm Tuesday - Sunday, text or call ahead

Sanitizer available three ways - curbside!

Hallie’s Diner - 707-773-1143

Starting Monday, March 23: offering curbside and pick up from 8-12pm every day

Hank’s - 707-981-7852

Open 12-8pm Wednesday-Sunday

Offering take out, curbside and delivery 4-8pm

Henhouse Brewing - 707-978-4577

Open 3-8pm Monday-Friday, 12-7pm on weekens

Curbside pick up only - cash not accepted!

Kabuki Sushi Restaurant

Free delivery

Curb Side-Pick Up* Doordash, Uber Eats and Food Taxi Options

Keny’s Donuts - 707-765-3961

Open for business until 12pm every day