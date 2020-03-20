UPDATING LIST: Petaluma businesses that are open, including altered hours and services
The Petaluma Downtown Association is keeping a list of businesses in Petaluma that are open, but have modified hours or ways to conduct business during the coronavirus lockdown. For an up-to-date list, visit the Downtown Association.
Food, Wine & Spirits
Adobe Road Winery - 707-939-9099
Curb Side-Pick Up Option
Open for limited tasting appointments, please call.
Anna’s Seafood - 707-664-5074
Fresh seafood can be delivered right to your door starting next week.
Applebee’s - 707-792-0500
Curbside pickup, 11-9pm every day
Barber Cellars/Barber Lee Spirits - 415-699-6695
Curbside and Take-Out from 4-7pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday
Free sanitizer given away at the Distillery, bring own container, 6oz per person
Brewsters Beer Garden - 707-981-8330
Take Out Orders
Beyond the Glory - 707-971-8366
Curb Side-Pick Up Option
Take Out, Pick Up or Delivery frp, 11-2pm, 5-8pm
Boulevard Cafe
OPEN
Butcher Crown Roadhouse - 707-559-3735
Offering drive up curbside service in the parking lot starting Wednesday at 4:30 pm. Order in advance online and pay in advance or from your car window. 20% discount to fellow industry workers with paystub from your work.
Cafe Zazzle
Take out and curbside available, 12-8pm
Cattlemen’s - 707-763-4114
Custom cut raw steaks for home grilling
Take out meals available, 4-8pm
Charley’s Wine Country Deli - 707-763-1714
Curb Side/Pick Up Option
Petaluma Food Taxi
www.charleyswinecountrydeli.com
Cucina Paradiso - 707-782-1130
Open for Take Out
Curb-side pick up available
Della Fattoria - 707-763-0161
Open for take-out
Bread available every day
Dempsey’s Restaurant & Brewery
Open for curbside pickup
Delivery for orders of orders of $35
Fantasy Chinese Restaurant - 707-658-1866
Takeout and curbside pickup from the parking lot
Taking payment over the phone
FloraLuna Apothecary (formerly Monarch Bitters) - text 707-529-0104
Curbside pickup, local delivery
Web orders: https://www.floralunaapothecary.com/
Fregene’s Pizza - 707-762-7000
Open for pickup or curbside service, 11-8:30pm every day
Cash only!
Fuji Sushi - 707-778-8600
Takeout, curbside pickup and payments over the phone
Lunch 12-2 Monday-Friday, Dinner 5-8 daily
Griffo Distillery - 415-261-3724
Open for bottle and mixer curbside services
12-6pm Tuesday - Sunday, text or call ahead
Sanitizer available three ways - curbside!
Hallie’s Diner - 707-773-1143
Starting Monday, March 23: offering curbside and pick up from 8-12pm every day
Hank’s - 707-981-7852
Open 12-8pm Wednesday-Sunday
Offering take out, curbside and delivery 4-8pm
Henhouse Brewing - 707-978-4577
Open 3-8pm Monday-Friday, 12-7pm on weekens
Curbside pick up only - cash not accepted!
Kabuki Sushi Restaurant
Free delivery
Curb Side-Pick Up* Doordash, Uber Eats and Food Taxi Options
Keny’s Donuts - 707-765-3961
Open for business until 12pm every day