UPDATING LIST: Petaluma businesses that are open, including altered hours and services

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 20, 2020, 10:31AM
Updated 43 minutes ago

The Petaluma Downtown Association is keeping a list of businesses in Petaluma that are open, but have modified hours or ways to conduct business during the coronavirus lockdown. For an up-to-date list, visit the Downtown Association.

Food, Wine & Spirits

Adobe Road Winery - 707-939-9099

Curb Side-Pick Up Option

Open for limited tasting appointments, please call.

Anna’s Seafood - 707-664-5074

Fresh seafood can be delivered right to your door starting next week.

Applebee’s - 707-792-0500

Curbside pickup, 11-9pm every day

Barber Cellars/Barber Lee Spirits - 415-699-6695

Curbside and Take-Out from 4-7pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Free sanitizer given away at the Distillery, bring own container, 6oz per person

Brewsters Beer Garden - 707-981-8330

Take Out Orders

Beyond the Glory - 707-971-8366

Curb Side-Pick Up Option

Take Out, Pick Up or Delivery frp, 11-2pm, 5-8pm

Boulevard Cafe

OPEN

Butcher Crown Roadhouse - 707-559-3735

Offering drive up curbside service in the parking lot starting Wednesday at 4:30 pm. Order in advance online and pay in advance or from your car window. 20% discount to fellow industry workers with paystub from your work.

Cafe Zazzle

Take out and curbside available, 12-8pm

Cattlemen’s - 707-763-4114

Custom cut raw steaks for home grilling

Take out meals available, 4-8pm

Charley’s Wine Country Deli - 707-763-1714

Curb Side/Pick Up Option

Petaluma Food Taxi

www.charleyswinecountrydeli.com

Cucina Paradiso - 707-782-1130

Open for Take Out

Curb-side pick up available

Della Fattoria - 707-763-0161

Open for take-out

Bread available every day

Dempsey’s Restaurant & Brewery

Open for curbside pickup

Delivery for orders of orders of $35

Fantasy Chinese Restaurant - 707-658-1866

Takeout and curbside pickup from the parking lot

Taking payment over the phone

FloraLuna Apothecary (formerly Monarch Bitters) - text 707-529-0104

Curbside pickup, local delivery

Web orders: https://www.floralunaapothecary.com/

Fregene’s Pizza - 707-762-7000

Open for pickup or curbside service, 11-8:30pm every day

Cash only!

Fuji Sushi - 707-778-8600

Takeout, curbside pickup and payments over the phone

Lunch 12-2 Monday-Friday, Dinner 5-8 daily

Griffo Distillery - 415-261-3724

Open for bottle and mixer curbside services

12-6pm Tuesday - Sunday, text or call ahead

Sanitizer available three ways - curbside!

Hallie’s Diner - 707-773-1143

Starting Monday, March 23: offering curbside and pick up from 8-12pm every day

Hank’s - 707-981-7852

Open 12-8pm Wednesday-Sunday

Offering take out, curbside and delivery 4-8pm

Henhouse Brewing - 707-978-4577

Open 3-8pm Monday-Friday, 12-7pm on weekens

Curbside pick up only - cash not accepted!

Kabuki Sushi Restaurant

Free delivery

Curb Side-Pick Up* Doordash, Uber Eats and Food Taxi Options

Keny’s Donuts - 707-765-3961

Open for business until 12pm every day

LALA’s Jam Bar - 707-773-1083

Open for phone orders, and free delivery

Lombardi’s Gourmet Deli & BBQ - 707-773-1271

Curb Side-Pick Up Option

Lucchesi’s Deli - 707-778-0116

Call ahead orders, pick-up option

Lunchette - 707-241-7443

Curb Side-Pick Up Option

Lumberjacks - 707-762-4095

To go orders and delivery through Door Dash

Menu online - http://www.lumberjacksrestaurant.com/lumberjacks-petaluma/

Maguire’s Irish Pub - 707-762-9800

Curb Side-Pick Up Option

Mary’s Pizza Shack - Both Locations

Curbside pick up, take out, delivery

Sunday-Thursday 11-8pm, Friday/Saturday 11-8:30pm

McNears - 707-765-2121

Curb Side-Pick Up Option - just call it in and call when you arrive

Bar & Dining room open until midnight on 3/17

Mi Pueblo - 707-769-9066

Open for business everyday

Curb-side/Pick Up

Take out and Delivery through Door Dash

Mr. Pickles - 707-763-1676

Call in & Pick Up Orders for Sandwiches and Salads

Old Chicago Pizza - 707-763-3897

Delivery offering free delivery

Curbside Pick Up starting at 4pm daily

Pearl - 707-559-5187

Pick up and curbside services from 11-4pm Wednesday-Monday

Daily menu offerings will be available on their website: www.pearlpetaluma.com

Petaluma Coffee & Tea

Open for take out only, 9-1pm

Continuing to ship and fill all orders for wholesale customers

Petaluma Home & Garden - 707-778-6177

Open! Delivery/car pick up available

Petaluma Market - 707-762-5464

Opening the doors daily from 6 - 7 am for the Senior Citizens and immunocompromised customers.

Still Open Regular Hours

No hot food bar, but the deli is open!

Petaluma Pet Company

Open for business, able to do phone orders

Pick-up available in back parking lot

Monday: 12-4pm, Tuesday-Friday: 11-4pm, Saturday/Sunday: 11-5pm

Petaluma Pie Co. - 707-766-6743

Take Out Orders Only 9-5pm 7 days a week!

Order online at www.petalumapie.com

email pie@petalumapie.com

Pinky’s Pizza - 707-763-2510

Pick Up or Delivery

Pho Sonoma - 707-762-6888

Pick Up, Delivery

Pongos - 707-765-9800

Open for takeout and curbside delivery

Closed Sunday/Monday

5pm - 8pm please call before! Payment taken over the phone via credit card, sorry no cash.

Pub Republic - 707-782-9090

Curb Side-Pick Up Option

Take Out & Delivery

Quinua - 707-981-7359

Curb Side-Pick Up Option

Petaluma Food Taxi - FREE!

Rays Deli - 707-762-9492

Curb side service and orders to go! Call Ahead!

Risibisi Restaurant - 707-766-7600

Found on DoorDash, Uber Eats and Petaluma Food Taxi

Crubside pick up available Sunday, Tuesday-Thursday from 5-8pm and Friday-Saturday 5-8:30pm.

Riverfront Cafe - 707-347-5147

Take Out

Rosen’s 256 North - 707-766-0799

Curb-side Pick Up

Take out and Delivery

Roy’s Chicago Dogs @ the Yard - 707-774-1574

Open from 11-4pm for take out orders

Menu is available via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RoysChicagoDogs/menu/

SAKE 107 - 707-241-7580

Curb-side Option

Take Out

Sax’s Joint - 707-217-6156

Take out orders only, 7-3pm

Soban Korean Cuisine - 707-769-3112

Take out and delivery available through DoorDash

Sonoma Portworks - 707-769-5203

Tasting room closed, limited hours of 1-4pm Saturday and Sunday for curbside pickups- appointments requested

20% discount of 3 or more bottles, $15 flat rate shipping

Code word is: SWEET

Stefano’s Pizza - 707-971-7236

Open for delivery and take out, 11-9:30pm

Stockhome - 707-981-8511

Take Out & Delivery (Petaluma Food Taxi)

Family meals and regular dinner menu available at https://www.stockhomerestaurant.com/

Street Social - 707-774-6185

Take out begins Friday, March 20th at 5pm

Preorder on the website: https://www.streetsocial.social/

Sugo Trattoria - 707-782-9298

Curb Side-Pick Up Option

Sunrise Donuts - 707-762-6601

Open regular hours

Taps - 707-763-6700

Open Friday, 12-8pm, take out & curbside

Delivery offered 4-8pm

The Fantasy Restaurant - 707-658-1866

Take out & Curb-side Pick up from the parking lot and taking credit cards only over the phone.

The Shuckery - 707-981-7891

Curbside pick up only, call when you’ve arrived

2-8pm

Thistle Meats - 707-772-5442

Open 11-6pm Wednesday-Sunday

Offering local delivery service of over $50

Maximum of 4 people in shop at once

Schedule delivery via phone or solicia@thistlemeats.com

Two Niner Diner - 707-762-2900

Open Wednesday - Sunday 8:30am - 3pm for curb-side delivery

Call ahead to place orders

Whisper Sisters - 707-774-6689

Open for pick up and curbside carry out via coffee window 5-8pm

Daily menu listed on their website

20% off wine bottle list

Wicked Slush - 707-763-9253

Take Out & Delivery

Wine or Lose Board Game Cafe - 707-773-4743

Curb Side/Pick Up Option 5-8pm Daily

Take out (food and games!) check the website wineorlose.com/games

Wishbone

Curbside service, menus listed on social media and website

Services

Aled Auto and Truck - 707-800-3097

Open! 8-4:30pm

Allied Restoration Company - 415-413-0066

Open

American Tree Expert - 707-769-8733

Open

Batteries Plus Bulbs - 707-794-2244

Open

Cottage Gardens of Petaluma - 707-778-8025

Drive by & Delivery Service

Dukes and Dolls Salon - 707-479-2339

Open day by day!

Will drop off hair color at home kits or set up pick up for at home hair color kits. Just email info@dukesanddolls.com or call.

Ethical Clothing - 707-769-8564

Offering private shopping appointments, curbside pickup, free shipping and Instagram/Facebook shopping

Kathy@ethicalclothing-petaluma.com

Farmhouse Artisan Market

Open for delivery 10-7pm Monday-Friday, 12-4pm on Sunday

https://www.farmhouse.delivery/

JRL Machine & Driveline, Inc. - 707-762-7794

OPEN Monday - Friday 8:30-5pm

Local Heroes Auto Repair - 707-765-1975

Open Monday-Friday 8-5pm

Pick up & drop off your vehicle

Local Heroes Auto Service - 707-763-2909

Open Monday-Friday 8-5pm, Saturday 8-1pm

Pick up & drop off your vehicle

DMV services by phone or email

Maselli and Sons Hardware - 707-763-1562

Open from 7:30 - 5pm Monday - Friday and 7:30 - 12 Saturday

National Sports Memorabilia - 707-285-2900

Shipping only at this time: http://www.nationalsportsmemorabilia.com/

New Roads Counseling - 707-347-9568

Open! Online sessions available

North Bay Self Storage & U-Haul - 707-766-9900

Reduced office hours: Monday-Saturday, 9:30-5pm

Closed on Sundays

info@northbayselfstorage.com

Northbay Automotive - 707-763-5547

Open! 8-4:30pm

Petaluma Home & Garden - 707-778-6177

Open! Delivery/car pick up available

Petaluma Pet Company

Open for business, able to do phone orders

Pick-up available in back parking lot

Monday: 12-4pm, Tuesday-Friday: 11-4pm, Saturday/Sunday: 11-5pm

Petaluma School of Music - 707-785-3655

Open for online music lessons

info@petalumaschoolofmusic.net

Quality Printing Services - 707-775-4300

Email order in or submit large files through the website www.qpsprinting.net.

Clients can request an estimate or delivery, call for more information.

RiverTown Feed & Pet Country Store

Remaining open normal hours

Offering pick up in the parking lot, or by friends/family

Continuing deliveries for large orders

Toy B Ville - Petaluma - 707-772-5318

Still open for business

Water Street curbside pickup available

Uber Optics

Open 12-3pm by appointment, Monday-Friday

Selling gift cards $250 for a $300 value, $400 for a $500 value

Shipping and curbside pick up available

info@uberoptics.com

Vanda Floral Design/Stems Floral Design - 707-763-9271

Open for deliveries only

www.vandafloral.com/www.stems-floral.com

