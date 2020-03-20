Sonoma County coronavirus cases rise to 11, but officials withhold key details

Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Sonoma County residents, public health officials reported Friday, pointing to evidence of expanded testing and the increasing prevalence of the virus in the community.

The new cases brings the total coronavirus detections to 11 in the county, which as of Wednesday has been under a public health order to stay home — the same kind of order expanded Thursday night by Gov. Gavin Newsom to all of California.

County spokeswoman Jennifer Larocque said the statewide order mirrors what has already been in place in Sonoma County. The local order is more specific and tailored to Sonoma County, she said.

“The spirit of both of these orders is to keep people safe by being isolated in their homes, and any excursions should be in that interest,” Larocque said.

County officials didn’t immediately provide any information about the two new cases, solidifying their now weeks-long refusal to disclose general details about age and gender of the patients or location of spread in the community. Most jurisdictions have provided that information.

County officials would not say whether the two people are health care workers or if the individuals are quarantined at home or hospitalized with severe symptoms.

Of the 11 people known to have contracted the virus, at least three are health care workers. Two people who had traveled on a February voyage of the Grand Princess cruise ship, the same ship that was later brought back to the Port of Oakland with more than a dozen Sonoma County residents who were taken to Travis Air Force Base.

The county, likewise, has provided no information about the condition of local patients and if they are recovering.

Public health labs have so far run about 285 tests for Sonoma County residents, with about 80% returning negative results and 45 tests still pending results, according to county statistics. The county is home to more than 500,000 people, and its top public health officer on Thursday suggested that 20 to 40% of residents may ultimately contract the virus.

The test figures include positive tests conducted at commercial labs such as Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, but the data doesn’t include the number of tests conducted by those entities that were negative for COVID-19.