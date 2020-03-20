Subscribe

Tell us: What has life been like during the shelter-in-place order?

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 20, 2020, 1:13PM

Staying home around-the-clock isn’t easy. We want to know what life has been like for Sonoma County residents during the shelter-in-place order and what they’re doing to keep busy.

Maybe you’ve turned your laundry room into an office. Or maybe you and your neighbors relax in your respective yards with a glass of wine to catch up, like Healdsburg residents Jacquelyn Wells, Lisa Joseph and Anita Kratka, who are pictured above. They’ve named their gathering the “coronavirus happy hour.”

“We’re loving our 10+ feet apart conversation about all things COVID-19,” Joseph wrote in an email.

Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with a photo and 4-5 sentences explaining what your life has been like, as well as your full name, your city of residence and your contact information in case we need to reach you.

