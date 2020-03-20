Subscribe

Nurses seeking masks amid shortage

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 20, 2020, 1:29PM
A Petaluma college student is collecting face masks for local nurses who are experiencing a shortage.

Koben Morgenthaler, whose mother is an emergency room nurse, said hospitals are running low on N95 masks.

“As a community, we need to recognize that it is in our best interest to prevent our doctors and nurses from contracting COVID-19,” he said in reference to the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Those with extra masks can drop them off at two Petaluma locations: 192 Banff Way and 312 Walnut St.

For more information on the mask drive, click here.

