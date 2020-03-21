Sonoma County coronavirus patient dies at Sutter hospital in Santa Rosa

A Sonoma County resident died Friday afternoon after contracting coronavirus and being hospitalized at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Medical Center, marking the first known fatality in the county and across the North Coast from the rapidly spreading infectious disease that prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom to ask all Californians to stay home until further notice.

Sutter Santa Rosa staff notified both state and county public health officials that the person died, according to a source with the hospital. County public health officials confirmed the fatality.

The death came the same day 11 new local cases of coronavirus were confirmed among county residents, bringing the total number of cases to 22, according to the public health department.

On Tuesday, the county health officer issued an unprecedented public health order to stay home, followed by a similar order issued by the governor on Thursday.