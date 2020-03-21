Sonoma County retail stores a testing ground for adherence to coronavrus isolation order

Karen Orantes and her three kids already had been to the grocery store when they hit the Target in Santa Rosa on Thursday for some basic needs, like toothpaste.

They hadn’t left home for the previous five days and were trying to complete their errands as quickly and efficiently as they could, given the threat of coronavirus and a countywide shelter-in-place order that now covers all of California.

Orantes, 38, a single parent, said she could have had her teenage daughter watch her 3- and 9-year-old siblings at home while she shopped. But they all decided that a brief trip into the world might offer “a little distraction” from the monotony of life under near lockdown and the reign of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

They were not alone.

Amid the spreading paralysis of daily life intended to limit coronavirus spread, commercial hubs across Sonoma County have remained busy and well-trafficked in recent days.

Like similar orders in place across the Bay Area, Sonoma County’s emergency measure includes liberal provisions for the continued operation of “essential businesses,” so residents can shop for food, cleaning and personal care products, materials necessary to work at home and other items needed to support basic household and carry out “essential” business functions.

Thus, gas stations and hardware stores, restaurants offering curb-side pickup, pharmacies and grocery stores remain open, though some have shortened their hours.

So too, large, low-cost retailers like Target, Walmart and Home Depot continue to offer their wide-ranging fare.

But where county health officials had in mind households electing one individual to break quarantine when needed to venture out for necessities, the reality is whole families have been out wandering the aisles of stores “like it’s Christmas,” one Rohnert Park Home Depot employee said.

“They’re lingering around, shopping,” said the worker, who spoke on condition her name not be used, for fear of reprisal. “They’re not in an emergency situation, with a broken toilet or anything.”

With more than 75 million people in the U.S. now under some form of lockdown over the coronavirus, the nation has seen the rise of a quarantine shaming, defined this week by the Associated Press as “calling out those not abiding by social distancing rules” — “part of a new and startling reality for Americans who must navigate a world of rapidly evolving social norms in the age of COVID-19.”

The scrutiny has been leveled at people gathered in bars, on beaches, in houses of worship, in the aisles of big box stores and even at popular trailheads in the state, according to news reports.

The Windsor Walmart and Santa Rosa Target stores this week offered many examples of couples, friends, and families with children, from infants to adults, strolling leisurely past displays. Some stocked up on food and personal care items, while others filled carts with pillows and bedding, furniture and electronics, underwear and toys.

In the Windsor Walmart, where her fiancé was examining fishing gear Thursday, Crystal Pagal appeared offended that someone might be “mad I brought my kids.”

She lives way out in western Sonoma County, near Cazadero, and had come into town with her fiancé and two children to stock up on items they hoped would see them through the coming weeks of social distancing.