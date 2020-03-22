Patients feeling virus symptoms struggle to get tested in Sonoma County

Heidi Langhoff was certain she’d get a test.

What started as a mild headache on Sunday had quickly developed into a fever, sore throat and dry cough — all symptoms she knew were indicators of the coronavirus.

But when Langhoff, a 61-year-old Sonoma resident, listed her symptoms to her doctor over the phone, he told her she would get no test as she was not a public health worker, nor did she have a history of an underlying health condition, Langhoff said.

Just to be sure, he advised her to self isolate for two weeks, enough time for the disease to pass. By Friday, Langhoff’s condition remained about the same, though questions about whether she carried the virus still swirled.

“I’ve had concerns about my family, anyone I’ve had contact with,” said Langhoff, who was heeding the doctor’s orders and staying indoors. “It’s like every day that ticks by and I’m not going downhill, it’s good.”

She’s one of an untold number of Sonoma County residents who say they’ve sought medical help after experiencing symptoms they fear point to a coronavirus transmission, only to be told their circumstances did not warrant tests that would provide them with answers.

For many, not being able to know whether they’re among the hundreds of thousands of people worldwide to have contracted COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has caused them to worry about how the virus may impact their health and the safety of their family, friends and strangers they may contact. That uncertainty is compounded by a lack of concrete information about available coronavirus tests now and going forward.

Though such denied requests raise questions about whether there are enough tests to go around in Sonoma County, county health officials say they have a sufficient stock of coronavirus testing supplies, having received one kit that could perform 1,000 tests and four others that could do 500 tests each. The county has the ability to process 100 to 150 coronavirus tests per day and estimates it has been testing 30 to 40 specimens per day, not including the extra testing work conducted by private labs.

“I do not think we have any shortage of test kits,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s interim health officer, noting that Kaiser Permanente’s ability to conduct tests in-house has freed up the county’s public health lab as well as corporate testing facilities.

County officials said Saturday they had received five kits, each of which can test hundreds of patients, and had about 2,250 test “reactions” remaining as of Friday.

But they’re still waiting on an order for a necessary component of the test, leaving them capped at 1,500 tests as of Friday until that testing request is fulfilled. And county officials couldn’t say how many tests they anticipated they would need as the coronavirus pandemic expands and runs its course.

“We can’t really predict that at this point,” Mase said. She acknowledged that modeling data — provided by Imperial College London, which is working with 11 others in the region — that will help Sonoma County plot a course for handling the coronavirus is still a couple weeks out, and that even then, the available information will only be “a very sketchy draft.”