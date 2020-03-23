Sonoma County in search of medical supply donations, volunteers

Sonoma County officials are asking residents and local businesses to donate any unused personal protective equipment to aid health care workers and first responders who need more supplies during the coronavirus crisis.

Local agencies also need volunteers to help distribute food and supplies to assisted living facilities and people who cannot leave their homes.

New unused N95 masks, unopened protective goggles in their original packaging, unused nitrile gloves and unused hospital gowns are the most critical, the county said in a press release.

The donated supplies can be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 93 Stony Point Rd., in Santa Rosa Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Protecting and supporting the needs of our first responders and health care workers is critical to safeguarding the health of our community during this crisis,” said Susan Gorin, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

“We are urging the community to make donations of personal protective gear so that we can preserve the health and vitality of our frontline responders.”

Interested corporate donors can contact the county Emergency Operations Center at 707-565-6038. Tyvek lab coats and body suits and bleach are also being sought.

Additionally, the Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership is in immediate need of volunteers to help at North Bay food banks, to pick up and deliver meals to homebound residents and deliver supplies to assisted living facilities.

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to go online and visit sonoma.cvnl.org.