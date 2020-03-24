All parks closed in Sonoma County amid coronavirus outbreak

All parks in Sonoma County were closed to the public beginning first thing Tuesday morning until further notice, another extraordinary step to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has the entire region on edge.

The order includes all city, county, state and federal parks, as well as parks on school grounds and beaches. Paved, multiuse pathways outside park boundaries in Sonoma County will remain open, as will a few regional trails such as the Joe Rodota Trail and the West County Trail. Bicycles and horses will be prohibited on them.

The move by the county’s top public health official comes after crowds flocked to Sonoma and Marin county beaches over the weekend, leading to overflowing parking lots and packed stretches of sand. People at the beach flouting the countywide directive last week for people to mainly stay indoors and close to home didn’t sit well with county officials. Many at the beach didn’t comply with the recommended social distance of six feet from one another, a key tactic to lower the risk of catching or spreading the deadly virus.

“The crowding of visitors is contrary to the shelter-in-place order,” said Bert Whitaker, director of Sonoma County’s parks system. “Right now is the time to really reinforce to our community how serious our situation is, and we need to ask for everybody’s cooperation to get through this crisis we’re in.”

Last week, an elderly man who recently returned home to Sonoma County from a cruise died from complications related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, marking the first known death in the county from the illness.

Gov. Gavin Newsom berated the weekend beachgoers in a Saturday press conference.

“Those young people are still out there on the beaches thinking it’s time to party. It’s time to grow up, time to wake up,” Newsom said. “Time to recognize that it’s not just about the old folks, it’s about your impact on their lives. Don’t be selfish.”

Although the California Department of Parks and Recreation said in a statement Monday night that it was merely closing vehicle access to some state parks in Sonoma County, the county’s order applies to all agencies and jurisdictions operating parks and open spaces and supersedes what state parks agency’s website indicated, said county spokeswoman Jennifer Larocque. Whitaker said via text message he thinks local state park staff were closing parking areas and making preparations to ensure compliance with the county’s order.

Following the crowded conditions this weekend, Marin County officials on Sunday issued an order for immediate closure of all Marin parks to stem the tide of visitors. That directive allows pedestrians to use paved county- maintained pathways, such as the Mill Valley-Sausalito Multiuse Pathway along Richardson Bay, as long as people follow guidelines on proper social distancing.

Sonoma County Interim Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said in her order closing the parks that neighboring counties closing their parks meant residents in those communities may travel to Sonoma County for outdoor activity and recreation, which would further increase traffic to local parks. In an interview Monday, she called the weekend activity “really concerning.”

“We decided if we want measures such as shelter in place to actually work, they have to actually be complied with,” Mase said. “Rather than leave it up to individuals to do the right thing, we decided this was important and had to be done at this time.”