As Sonoma County coronavirus cases rise, local leaders prep for worst-case scenario

A rising tide of coronavirus cases, and the prospect of a greater surge, has Sonoma County’s health and government officials prepping for a worst-case scenario by securing hundreds of additional hospital beds to handle a potential crush of sick people in the coming weeks.

The county’s confirmed cases increased to 29 Monday, three weeks after the first one and a fourfold jump in a week. On the same day the United States reported more than 100 coronavirus-related deaths for the first time in a single day, pushing the death toll over 500.

County public health officials say they expect the local wave of coronavirus, which has already killed one resident, to get possibly much worse before it gets better.

“We can expect more cases,” Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s interim health officer, said. “Every day we’ll have more cases.”

Once the county gets long-term projections in a couple of weeks, local officials then will have clearer picture of how widespread the contagion likely will sicken the community, said Mase, the county’s top public health official.

However, local leaders aren’t waiting for Imperial College London to provide possibly grim virus case projections to Sonoma County and the other Bay Area counties before moving to bolster hospitals and make sure they aren’t overwhelmed by coronavirus patients. Local officials are paying $50,000 for the case modeling data.

Less than a week after Mase issued the unprecedented stay-at-home order, directing people to largely remain indoors and shuttering most businesses, county leaders are looking at the possibility of a dramatic spike in residents contracting the virus. Mase said last week that 20% to 40% of residents in county, which has a population of more than 500,000 ultimately could be stricken.

With that in mind, she and supervisors Shirlee Zane and David Rabbitt confirmed Monday the county is working to secure hundreds of additional hospital beds, looking at Sonoma State University dormatories, the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building and area hotels, to help boost the county’s surge capacity if and when it’s needed.

County Emergency Management Director Chris Godley said through a spokeswoman such alternatives could be ready to go in two weeks.

Local officials are looking to secure up to two major sites for more hospital beds, based on a survey of health care providers’ needs. The two sites would be in addition to the beds available at the county’s three main hospitals, Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center, as well as plans to increase patient capacity at each.

Mase said “all of our (health care) partners” would be involved in a surge, with community clinics likely serving as an initial triage point, getting sick patients to the right places quickly.

“Staff at these community clinics are also going to serve partially as our surge staff for the alternative care sites,” she said.

The alternative sites would house less ill patients to clear space for COVID-19 patients at the county’s hospitals, which combined have 746 rooms, including intensive care and general patient rooms, according to reports submitted to the California Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development in 2018, the most recent reports available.

County government officials intend to add hundreds more hospital beds, knowing Sonoma County has yet to hit its peak of coronavirus infections. Still, leaders are maintaining some level of optimism residents will heed safety warnings to remain cloistered as much as possible to help “flatten the curve,” now a ubiquitous phrase referring to the exponential growth of infections if the virus is left unchecked. As of Monday night, more than 16,200 people have died around the world, including 536 in the nation and 27 in California.