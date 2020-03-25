Petaluma nurses run low on masks, test kits

As Petaluma Valley Hospital nurses gear up for a long fight against COVID-19, the spreading illness caused by the novel coronavirus, they are running low on much needed protective gear.

Some nurses have asked for the community to donate masks and other essential equipment. Wendi Thomas, nursing director at the hospital, said the hospital is carefully conserving its supply of personal protective equipment.

“Our supply chain team is working to obtain personal protective equipment by every means possible, including placing large orders with suppliers and applying for supplies from the National Emergency Stockpile,” she said. “We are working with local organizations in Sonoma County to accept unopened, medical grade personal protective equipment such as masks. The community can reach out to the hospital to inquire on how to donate these items.”

Petaluma Staff Nurse Partnership, the union representing PVH nurses, staged a picket outside of the hospital Wednesday to draw attention to the lack of safety equipment.

Jim Goerlich, president of the union, said nurses are not encouraged to wear masks at all times while at work.

“No masks means no protection,” he said. “You can make more masks, but you can’t make more healthcare workers. Nurses are standing up for their right to stay safe.”

As patients present symptoms of the coronavirus, hospital staff are also finding test kits in short supply, Thomas said.

“Test kits have been a challenge to obtain as well,” Thomas said. “This is partly why testing is not open for anyone who wants a test. We have been working with suppliers, other hospitals and the county in order to obtain more kits. We are taking daily inventory of kits to ensure we have what we need to test high risk patients.”

A nurse since 1994, Thomas has been with Petaluma Valley Hospital since 1999. She said that PVH has a dedicated team of nurses on the front lines of the crisis.

“Each of them brings a different strength to the team,” she said. “We are very fortunate to have nurses who give of themselves to our patients in many ways. Patients come to hospitals expecting safety and compassion and I see every day how the nurses at PVH put this at the forefront of what they do.”

The work is hard, but Thomas says the emotional rewards are sustaining.

“We have the honor to shepherd patients and families during an unfamiliar time in their lives,” she said. “Being able to serve your community in this way is so gratifying. I challenge myself and my nurses to soak in those moments whenever possible.”

She added that healthcare is one of the most regulated industries with a lot of standards, double checks, new technology and computer documentation that can take away from time at the bedside.

“For most nurses, this is a time that they see themselves fulfilling their calling and feel a moral duty to serve patients no matter what the crisis is,” Thomas said.

Thomas noted that one of the best attributes of the team is a shared governance model at PVH which encourages and empowers bedside staff to be part of decision making and change for each unit. This includes ways to recognize each other, which helps create a sense of community among the nurses.

“We offer critical incident stress debriefing when serious or particularly hard situations happen,” she said.