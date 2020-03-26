Police log March 18 to 24

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, March 18

1:40 a.m.: Debra J. Hansen, 60, of Penngrove was arrested on North McDowell Boulevard for public intoxication.

4:29 a.m.: Jonathan J. Rollstin, 43, of Petaluma was arrested on Hopper Street for felony domestic violence assault with injury.

Thursday, March 19

2:32 p.m.: Micahel P. Yogoff, 54, of Santa Rosa was arrested at Grey Street and Water Street for felony obstruction of an executive police officer and misdemeanor battery.

5:27 p.m.: Matthew N. Bushner, 30, of Petaluma was arrested on Lindberg Circle for public intoxication.

11:10 p.m.: Ildefonso Rojas-Ruiz, 27, of Petaluma was arrested on Wilson Street for misdemeanor domestic violence assault.

Friday, March 20

12:29 p.m: Daniel Miller, 28, of Santa Rosa was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for shoplifting.

12:51 p.m.: Sayamaak Kazemi, 27, of Petaluma was arrested on Kathleen Way for aggravated domestic violence assault with injury and false imprisonment, both felonies.

Saturday, March 21

There no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Sunday, March 22

12:39 p.m.: Jayson R. Bonnet, 40, identified as a transient, was arrested on Lakeville Street for felony domestic violence assault with injury and false imprisonment.

3:13 p.m.: A 13-year-old Petaluma juvenile was arrested on North McDowell Boulevard for failure to comply with a police officer.

Monday, March 23

6:47 p.m.: Daniel S. Dominguez, 30, of Sonoma was arrested on Kenilworth Drive for violating a domestic violence court order.

Tuesday, March 24

12:36 a.m.: Anna Cook, 27, of Petaluma was arrested at Greenbriar Circle for public intoxication and child endangerment.

11:12 p.m.: William Boyles, 41, of Rohnert Park was arrested on North McDowell Boulevard for assault with injury.