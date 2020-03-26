Isolated in their homes, Petaluma seniors grapple with new challenges

To volunteer to call seniors with You Are Not Alone, email NotAlone@PetalumaPeople.org

To sign up for Meals on Wheels or You Are Not Alone phone calls from volunteers, 707-765-8488.

For three years, Edith Schulte has held the same midday routine Monday through Friday, arriving at the Senior Café next to Lucchesi Park to enjoy lunch with other regulars and catch up over a meal.

Several days into the shelter in place order, she and dozens of other seniors now only briefly emerge from their cars to grab lunch to go, carefully keeping their distance from gloved volunteers.

It’s the only time Schulte can catch a glimpse of her friends, exchanging a wave or smile as she collects her food before returning home again, until the next day’s pickup.

In Petaluma, where 19% of the population is 60 or older, community groups, city services and nonprofits are scrambling to meet growing needs as the coronavirus and self-isolation continues to upend daily life. As these support systems work to adapt, seniors themselves are contending with abrupt changes, severed social lifelines and restricted independence.

Senior Café shuttered

As Petaluma’s seniors heed warnings from public health officials to limit venturing outside their homes, more are requesting help to secure things like groceries, medications and meals.

Anne Grossman, 73, has been eating lunch at the Senior Café for four years, initially drawn to the promise of balanced meals that gave her an excuse to cook less. But it soon became a social anchor for her, as it is for numerous others, who struggle to remain connected as they age.

“I had some groups I would sit with and became friendly with,” Grossman said of her weekly sit-down lunches. “But now I’m missing all my friends, I can’t see anybody except when I come pick up my lunch. We have to just stay in our houses.”

Seniors have been on lockdown since Mar. 15 when Gov. Gavin Newsom told all senior citizens to stay in their homes to stem the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Petaluma’s Senior Café, operated by Petaluma People’s Services, has had to adjust nearly every element of their operation. The nonprofit’s executive director Elece Hempel says the café’s kitchen has rapidly increased its output to meet demand, currently feeding 350 seniors a day, just under a two-fold increase from November 2019. That includes both the lunchtime service Grossman and Schulte frequent and the Meals on Wheels program that delivers to those in need.

This increased public health vigilance has also dramatically changed Meals on Wheels, limiting contact between volunteers and clients.

Orienne Bennett has been driving the same route across town every Monday for five years, developing friendships after months of weekly visits.

“A lot of times, I’m the only person they see all day,” Bennett said. “I try not to chat for too long now or go into people’s homes, now I’m just handing the meals off at the door.”

It’s an abrupt transition for many of her clients, who are predominantly seniors with serious medical conditions that prevent them from leaving the house, isolated long before the coronavirus hit. Bennett says she’s noticed her clients are becoming more wary, turning what used to be a chance to socialize into an anxiety-ridden interaction.

Hempel said Meals on Wheels is looking to add two more routes to include a growing number of seniors signing up for the service. They’re also working to fill in vacancies, as many volunteers themselves are seniors.