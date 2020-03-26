Subscribe

Seeking hilarious teleconference mishaps

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 26, 2020, 9:23AM

For many workers, the extended shutdown has meant a rise in telecommuting. As more people are working from home, teleconferencing has become more prevalent.

But this has also led to some comical situations as work life and home life collide. We want to hear your funny, embarrassing, horrible and unusual teleworking stories.

Did you or a co-worker have a naked toddler run through an important conference call? Could a furloughed spouse be heard belching off camera during a meeting? Did someone fall asleep on a call and snore for all to hear?

If you are a homebound Petaluma worker, please send your telework horror stories to matt.brown@arguscourier.com.

