These companies are hiring right now in Sonoma County, the North Bay

If you’ve been laid off or are seeking additional income during the pandemic, here are some of the businesses hiring locally right now. If you know of one we missed, email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com to have it added to our list.

CVS Health plans to hire 50,000 workers nationwide, The Washington Post recently reported. CVS has immediate openings for full and part-time positions in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties. Available jobs include cashiers, store managers, pharmacy technicians and delivery drivers. For more information, click here. To apply for a job, click here.

The U.S. Postal Service is hiring for several positions, including mail carriers, throughout the Bay Area. Click here to search for open jobs.

Amazon has partnered with independent delivery organizations, called delivery service partners (DSPs), to hire full-time drivers to deliver packages during the pandemic. Employees do not need a commercial driver’s license and will be given access to a delivery vehicle, according to Amazon’s website. DSPs in Richmond, San Francisco, San Jose and Milpitas currently are hiring. Click here for more information.

Amazon also is hiring ride-share drivers to deliver packages from its regional centers to customers through Amazon Flex. Drivers must be at least 21 years old, have a qualifying vehicle, a valid driver’s license and up-to-date insurance. Click here for more information and to see if your car qualifies.

Safeway is hiring delivery drivers, grocery clerks and a number of other positions in the North Bay. Click here for more information or to apply.

Target has openings at its North Bay stores for cashiers, store attendants and other positions. For more information, click here.

Whole Foods has a few seasonal and part-time job openings in the North Bay. Click here to see the job listings.

Lucky Supermarkets is hiring for several positions, including grocery baggers, clerks and service specialists, at its North Bay locations. Click here to search for job openings.

Raley’s has temporary, full-time and part-time openings in the North Bay. Click here for more information.

Walmart is hiring cashiers, sales associates, janitors and several other hourly positions. Search available positions here.

Sonoma Market (500 W. Napa St., Sonoma) has a few open positions that range from courtesy clerk to butcher. Click here for more information.

Oliver’s Market is hiring people to work at their Windsor, Cotati, Montecito and Stony Point stores. For information about each position and how to apply, click here.

Walgreens has openings at its stores in Cotati, Santa Rosa, Napa and San Rafael. See the listings here.

Sonoma Tilemakers (7750 Bell Road in Windsor) is hiring employees to work at its production department for day (7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.) and grave (11 p.m.-7:30 a.m.) shifts. The job includes working in a factory to make sure the tiles meet the company’s quality control standards. Applicants must be able to lift 50 pounds and stand for long periods of time, among other qualifications. For more information about Sonoma Tilemakers, click here. To apply, email your resume to hr@sonomatilemakers.com.

Tradesmen International (1450 Airport Blvd., suite 110 in Santa Rosa) is hiring electricians, carpenters, plumbers and HVAC techs. Click here for more information and to see the specific job listings.

Lowe’s Home Improvement has job openings for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions. For more information, click here or text the word “JOBS” to 56937.

FoodMaxx is hiring temporary multi-purpose food clerks to work in one of the stores’ several departments. For more information, click here.