Sonoma County hospitals brace for surge in coronavirus patients

Early in March before the first case of the coronavirus circulating in the county was confirmed, Sonoma Valley Hospital CEO Kelly Mather and her team started surveying the entire medical center.

They went room to room, looking for extra space to potentially treat sick patients with COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by the new coronavirus. Even then, Mather and hospital leaders across the county knew the global pandemic that’s killed more than 1,000 nationwide had the potential to overrun their hospitals.

The number of confirmed local cases of the virus has been steadily climbing since March 14 to reach 49, as of Thursday night. However, what county hospitals and public health officials are swiftly preparing for is a surge of infected patients on the scale of an outbreak that could stretch the county’s health care system to its limits — or worse.

It would occur when cases jump dramatically over the course of a few days, said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer.

Many more hospital beds, ventilators, surgical masks, doctors, nurses and other medical equipment would be needed fast if the worst-case scenario becomes reality. The great unknown is when or if such a dramatic spike in local cases will occur. People in Sonoma County are on edge because they’ve seen how the virus has ravaged U.S. cities like Seattle and New York and abroad left many dead in its wake where it started in China and later in Italy.

Now on Thursday the fears notched up as the United States reached infected and death levels to make it the hardest hit of the 171 countries battling the coronavirus.

In the coming days and weeks, we’ll know if the extraordinary local and state actions — some of the most stringent in the country with directives to largely stay home until further notice plus business, school, parks and beach closures — are enough to prevent that rising tide of cases that could overrun Sonoma County’s hospitals.

“Every hospital has a plan in place,” said James Salvante, the county’s emergency medical services coordinator.

In addition to the individual hospitals boosting their ability to treat a flood of new COVID-19 patients, county officials are bolstering those efforts with plans for two to five makeshift medical sites and about 500 more treatment beds.

County emergency management staff recently took a poll of current hospital capacity and found there are 689 inpatient beds, 76 of which would be for intensive-care patients. The county’s six acute-care hospitals recently reported they could add 227 hospital beds, including 64 more beds for the sickest patients needing intensive care, 115 moderate-care beds and 58 for isolated patients.

Once the hospitals virus surge plans are implemented and they add the additional beds, the county’s total bed capacity should include nearly 916 beds, a 33% increase. With the additional 500 beds county officials intend to provide for patients less sick who don’t need a full range of hospital services, there would be 1,416 hospital beds countywide. That’s double the current tally.

The coronavirus pandemic nationwide is likely to stress hospital bed capacity, equipment and staffing in hospitals nationwide “in ways not previously experienced,” according to medical journal report written by four physicians at the University of Michigan two weeks ago.

Should the current outbreak resemble the influenza pandemics of 1957 and 1968, the nation’s hospitals may need almost twice the current number of about 95,000 critical care beds, according to the report in the Annals of Internal Medicine by Dr. Vineet Chopra and three others.